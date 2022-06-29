 Skip to content
Moscow moves to become the Springfield of Russia
View Full Size
 
WATCH: Huge fire breaks out at tire factory in Russia's Moscow

As opposed to Switzerland's Moscow?
 
Walker: WATCH: Huge fire breaks out at tire factory in Russia's Moscow

As opposed to Switzerland's Moscow?


There are 22 Moscows in the US, 1 in Canada, 1 in India and 1 in Scotland.
 
iron de havilland: Walker: WATCH: Huge fire breaks out at tire factory in Russia's Moscow

As opposed to Switzerland's Moscow?

There are 22 Moscows in the US, 1 in Canada, 1 in India and 1 in Scotland.


Yes, but when a headline or news reporter just says "Moscow" you don't think they are talking about Moscow, Idaho.

"President Putin returned to Moscow today....I mean the one in Russia not the one in Idaho"
 
View Full Size



"Hellooo.......... Springfield"!
 
So the Allies will be calibating their nuke delivery systems on USSR Springfield?

Not the one in Texas?
 
iron de havilland: Walker: WATCH: Huge fire breaks out at tire factory in Russia's Moscow

As opposed to Switzerland's Moscow?

There are 22 Moscows in the US, 1 in Canada, 1 in India and 1 in Scotland.


Moscow is the Springfield of Moscows
 
Call me when they build a monorail.
 
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q1u7XZ9c8fI

It's much more depressing.
 
I thought this story was going to involve a monorail.
 
Oh, darn
 
Invading Ukraine seems more like a Shelbyville idea
 
That's a shame.
 
Now smelled in 25 oblasts.

/Is it oblasts?
//I don't know the name of Russian state divisions
 
Walker: Yes, but when a headline or news reporter just says "Moscow" you don't think they are talking about Moscow, Idaho.

"President Putin returned to Moscow today....I mean the one in Russia not the one in Idaho"


Yeah, but if a headline just says:

"Tire fire breaks out in Moscow"

... then Idaho is definitely a contender!
 
iron de havilland: Walker: WATCH: Huge fire breaks out at tire factory in Russia's Moscow

As opposed to Switzerland's Moscow?

There are 22 Moscows in the US, 1 in Canada, 1 in India and 1 in Scotland.


There's gonna be one in East Ukraine soon enough.
 
brantgoose: So the Allies will be calibating their nuke delivery systems on USSR Springfield?

Not the one in Texas?


Or any of the other 35 Springfields in 24 other states (11 in Ohio alone)

View Full Size
 
It sure is fortunate for the Russians that none of their military trucks, planes or helicopters use tires.
 
Yeah, but do they have Krusty Partially Gelatinated Non-Dairy Gum-Based Beverages there.
 
I bet if a nuke was detonated right over the tire fire, the tire fire would end.  We should at least give it a try.
 
Muta: Call me when they build a monorail.


...

Incog_Neeto: I thought this story was going to involve a monorail.


...

mononymous: That's a shame.


So close with that username...
 
"In Moscow, a large-scale fire on Kashyrskoye Highway: first a garbage dump caught fire, then the fire spread to a warehouse with tires."

Started with a dumpster fire, progressed to a tire fire. Yeah, that accurately sums up Russia's strategic planning for this year.
 
Nuclear whipping boy?
 
How's their monorail?
 
indylaw: How's their monorail?


Don't know about that but they have a f*cking gorgeous metro system
 
We all  laugh, but remember how Red Storm Rising starts...

"You're not on duty tonight, Isha."
"One of my valves went bad this afternoon and I forgot to check the repair status before I went off duty. You know the one-the auxiliary feed valve on kerosene number eight. If it's still down tomorrow we'll have to reroute, and you know what that means."
Barsov grunted agreement. "True enough, Isha." The middle-aged engineer thought Tolkaze liked the semi-Russian diminutive. He was badly mistaken. "Stand back while I open this damned hatch."
....
"Ishaaa!" the man screamed in terror and shock. Tolkaze shot him in the mouth, and hoped Boris didn't die too quickly to hear the contempt in his voice: "Infidel." He was pleased that Rasul had not killed this one. His quiet friend could have all the rest.
 
