(Christian Post)   Methinks that anti-LGBT pastor Protestia too much   (christianpost.com) divider line
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I never.  A mouthy, bigoted religious figurehead caught in a huge scandal?  I can't ever think of a time when that's happened to othe--

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size


grunge.comView Full Size


...never mind.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So... I guess I'll ask the obvious:

Live boy or dead girl?
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Shostie: So... I guess I'll ask the obvious:

Live boy or dead girl?


Really?  He's over the top anti-LGBTQ.

So 100% video of him in fishnets and satin panties servicing a line of dudes.

/No hate like self hate!
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: Shostie: So... I guess I'll ask the obvious:

Live boy or dead girl?

Really?  He's over the top anti-LGBTQ.

So 100% video of him in fishnets and satin panties servicing a line of dudes.

/No hate like self hate!


Well he does suffer from a Vitamin D defiency
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

propasaurus: DoBeDoBeDo: Shostie: So... I guess I'll ask the obvious:

Live boy or dead girl?

Really?  He's over the top anti-LGBTQ.

So 100% video of him in fishnets and satin panties servicing a line of dudes.

/No hate like self hate!

Well he does suffer from a Vitamin D defiency


Oh I suspect he's getting D highly regularly
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Reporters use their thesauruses too much describing these people as "firebrands" and "demagogues" when "asshole" will do.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If he wasn't a hate-filled Neanderthal bigot, he'd be alright as a silver bear type. I know some folks that would love to play with him!
 
jmr61
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
FTFA:         "We defer to the judgment of men God has placed in positions of local church authority, and a determination of disqualification from ministry for any of our team will result in removal from this ministry as well," the Protestia statement reads.

What a bunch of self righteous turds.
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: If he wasn't a hate-filled Neanderthal bigot, he'd be alright as a silver bear type. I know some folks that would love to play with him!


What do you have against Neanderthals?
cdn.sci-news.comView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Pestifer: Boojum2k: If he wasn't a hate-filled Neanderthal bigot, he'd be alright as a silver bear type. I know some folks that would love to play with him!

What do you have against Neanderthals?
[cdn.sci-news.com image 580x618]


I'm fond of abstract cognition.
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
FTFA: Pastor Hall has suffered from documented vitamin D deficiency, which can result in poor coordination, slurred speech, word displacement, etc.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
No mention if this serious 'sin' that had him kicked out of his ministries was reported to the police. Just a bunch of typical church coverup of one of their own. Again. Like always. On a repeat loop. Forever.

Anyone want to take a bet that there are underage kids that know what this pastors dick looks like but the church leaders have not turned over what they know to the cops?

Protestia noted that while it appears Fellowship Baptist Church considers the allegations against Hall "credible, we are unable to determine their truth with certainty and therefore cannot speak to all of the specifics of the accusations lest we be guilty of gossip."
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Pestifer: Boojum2k: If he wasn't a hate-filled Neanderthal bigot, he'd be alright as a silver bear type. I know some folks that would love to play with him!

What do you have against Neanderthals?
[cdn.sci-news.com image 580x618]


What the hell is that dude holding?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Reading between the lines:

Banging the church secretary: 5:2
Banging the local hooker (and part of the reason for the arrest) 3:1
The local hooker is male 5:1
Banging a non-spouse family member: 6:1

It's all fornication, the only difference is flavor.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Shostie: Pestifer: Boojum2k: If he wasn't a hate-filled Neanderthal bigot, he'd be alright as a silver bear type. I know some folks that would love to play with him!

What do you have against Neanderthals?
[cdn.sci-news.com image 580x618]

What the hell is that dude holding?


A flint knife.
 
