Let's see you burn down Atlanta now
    More: Awkward, American Civil War, Lagrange town, Civil War statue of General Sherman, Abraham Lincoln, Ulysses S. Grant, Civil war, William Tecumseh Sherman, Georgia  
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No additional details were immediately available, but stay with 3News as we will update this story if more information is released.


They don't know how, how, how it happened
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: No additional details were immediately available, but stay with 3News as we will update this story if more information is released.


They don't know how, how, how it happened


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: No additional details were immediately available, but stay with 3News as we will update this story if more information is released.


They don't know how, how, how it happened


*tiny fist*
 
sephjnr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's see you burn down Atlanta now

I'm geo-blocked so I'm not sure how how how how it can be done.
 
sephjnr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sephjnr: oh for FARK'S sake
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Atlanta burned itself

res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sources say that, keeping in the spirit of the town's  name, the truck will be left to simply stay put.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But is the truck ok?
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: No additional details were immediately available, but stay with 3News as we will update this story if more information is released.


They don't know how, how, how it happened


They might be mistaken
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Smails Kid: whyRpeoplesostupid: No additional details were immediately available, but stay with 3News as we will update this story if more information is released.


They don't know how, how, how it happened

They might be mistaken


*guitar solo*
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: Sources say that, keeping in the spirit of the town's  name, the truck will be left to simply stay put.


Put a sign next to it saying "Peachtree Truck"
 
Cache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rumors goin' round,
this Ohio town,
'bout some shade thrown in Lagrange.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, no image of the truck.  Does anyone know if it has Georgia plates?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mega Steve: Somaticasual: Sources say that, keeping in the spirit of the town's  name, the truck will be left to simply stay put.

Put a sign next to it saying "Peachtree Truck"


On the corner of Peachtree and Peachtree?
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The driver will probably get 20 years in prison for accidentally knocking over the statue.  If they had run over people protesting the statue, however, it would have been self-defense.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it helps put this story into context, Lagrange means "The Grange".
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LaGrange is such a shiathole that I consciously avoid stopping there to gas up, even when the gas gauge is telling me I'm about to start walking.  I had the 'delight' of stopping in LaGrange the same day I learned about the 'delight' of Union City.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Truck hits statue.

No additional details were immediately available, but stay with 3News as we will update this story if more information is released.

Uh... You'll forgive me if I don't keep my eyes riveted to your news website waiting for the latest developments on this outrageous and harrowing story...
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2:30am and nothing criminal, my guess is drunk cop, drunk politician is second guess.
 
Hagbard_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no, I suddenly can't remember this Sher....Sher...whatever guy. They were right, you forget history without statues to remind you. Now what was the name of that German guy without a statue....something with an H I think....oh people should take more care....
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My understanding is that the Confederate defenders of Atlanta started the fires before they retreated to deprive Sherman's troops of provisions. Sherman's primary concern was ripping up the railroad connections, which also involved fire (something about lighting fires under piles of dismantled tracks so they would melt) but the majority of the damage was done by the Rebs.
 
PadreScout
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: [Fark user image 399x313]


... I don't understand this one.    Why would modern Sherman nuke Dallas?
 
hoyt clagwell [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Had a patient from LaGrange, IL and I commented, "They got some nice girls there".  Patient and wife had not heard of the song and I had to explain the whole joke.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: My understanding is that the Confederate defenders of Atlanta started the fires before they retreated to deprive Sherman's troops of provisions. Sherman's primary concern was ripping up the railroad connections, which also involved fire (something about lighting fires under piles of dismantled tracks so they would melt) but the majority of the damage was done by the Rebs.


Holy alternate history, Batman!
 
thetrenchcoat [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Valacirca
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

PadreScout: OkieDookie: [Fark user image 399x313]

... I don't understand this one.    Why would modern Sherman nuke Dallas?


Have you seen Dallas?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

PadreScout: OkieDookie: [Fark user image 399x313]

... I don't understand this one.    Why would modern Sherman nuke Dallas?


For killing Bobby Ewing, that's why! wait why is the shower running
 
Mock26
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I, for one, am sick and tired of all this backlash over flying the Confederate flag. Let them fly their flag, and let them fly it with pride! Just make sure they fly he correct Confederate flag:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chawco
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Truck hits statue.

No additional details were immediately available, but stay with 3News as we will update this story if more information is released.

Uh... You'll forgive me if I don't keep my eyes riveted to your news website waiting for the latest developments on this outrageous and harrowing story...


I hit refresh too many times and now I'm stuck with a 5-year subscription to a website that I'm never going to look at again, but I just got to know what happened.
 
Mock26
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Speaking of Sherman, does anyone know if any of his "neckties" are still around anywhere?
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A statue honoring a Union general in the south?  I did not expect that.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

serfdood: A statue honoring a Union general in the south?  I did not expect that.


Less honoring, more of a threat?
 
Hagbard_C
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

serfdood: A statue honoring a Union general in the south?  I did not expect that.


Perhaps to honor post-war Sherman?
 
Petite Mel
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
