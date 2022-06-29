 Skip to content
(The Drive)   FOR SALE: Low miles, '03, just serviced in March, unique opportunity. Don't try to low-ball me, I know what I got   (thedrive.com) divider line
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It has doors that go like this!
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Italian trash... besides, I only steal Porsches.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jmr61
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I have zero use for such a car but damn it sure is pretty.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I should create an account so I can bid $20.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Probably get a good deal on the one Eddie Griffin drove
 
DaAlien
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So Choice
Youtube GV2Y2kIUkIs


Actually, I think the shape is a big awkward...
 
MythDragon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Looks nice.  I'll take two.
 
Chevello
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"the interior also features extra-large carbon buckets" So, a fat billionaire originally bought it. Go figure.

It would be really disappointing for a regular sized person to buy it and have trouble staying centered in the seat.
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'll give you a buck two fiddy.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

maddogdelta: I'll give you a buck two fiddy.


You will need to pay 50 bucks in Philadelphia.
 
meehaw [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I never liked the look of the Enzo, and I know it's so purpose built that it's probably not a lot of fun to drive. But I REALLY don't like it in white.

//rurns nose up at sour 15 million dollar grapes.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
3 for $20. No deals, you damn dirty wook.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That's my favorite Ferrari.  Let me check what I have in savings.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
starsrift
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Chevello: "the interior also features extra-large carbon buckets" So, a fat billionaire originally bought it. Go figure.

It would be really disappointing for a regular sized person to buy it and have trouble staying centered in the seat.


Original owner was German. So either that, or sex stuff.

/ It's always sexuelle Dinge
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
and had its annual service performed in March this year

I'd need a GoFundMe just for that.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I hope the buyer of that car is on Ferrari's nice list, otherwise good luck getting service, support, or parts. Those assholes hate it when cars like this end up in an auction.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This guy owns about 25 Ferrari's and a couple of cool Porsches
Even more annoying - he's really nice
https://www.ferraricollectordavidlee.com
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Can it tow my boat?  I'm tired of having to pay people to move it .
 
drewogatory
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Chevello: "the interior also features extra-large carbon buckets" So, a fat billionaire originally bought it. Go figure.

It would be really disappointing for a regular sized person to buy it and have trouble staying centered in the seat.


LOL, the regular seats are like Simone Biles size, I doubt even Italian XL is Almerican regular.
 
Satanic panic in the attic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [s3.amazonaws.com image 850x530]


Well yes ....for a short while
 
drewogatory
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jack_o_the_hills: I hope the buyer of that car is on Ferrari's nice list, otherwise good luck getting service, support, or parts. Those assholes hate it when cars like this end up in an auction.


When I was in my teens, a neighbor inherited a 365 from her gambler dad. When she sold it, she gave me the extra factory owner's manual / parts book he had for it. Anyway, the cover was jacked (they came in these fancy ass leather sleeves IIRC) and I attempted to get a new one thinking, "well shiat, they must have tons of these about surely". You'd have thought I stole the plans for cold fusion, and they tried to make me give it back.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

drewogatory: Chevello: "the interior also features extra-large carbon buckets" So, a fat billionaire originally bought it. Go figure.

It would be really disappointing for a regular sized person to buy it and have trouble staying centered in the seat.

LOL, the regular seats are like Simone Biles size, I doubt even Italian XL is Almerican regular.


Can the cup holder hold my Big Gulp?
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Meh, be like this dude ...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Spice up your date night at ... Chili's. 💀

hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
