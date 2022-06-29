 Skip to content
(Gizmodo)   The FBI says people are using deepfakes to apply to remote jobs but still has complete confidence in the wholesome integrity of resumes, dating profiles   (gizmodo.com) divider line
17
17 Comments     (+0 »)
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But I'll tell you what IS real...

<long, drawn-out sigh>

.. Their Direct Deposit info.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Wait, Tom Cruise doesn't work in my call center?
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

downstairs: Wait, Tom Cruise doesn't work in my call center?


He's really efficient.

miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's one person using a bot collecting multiple paychecks from multiple companies. Gets fired often but there's always a backlog of revenue so it doesn't matter.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm h-h-here for my Zoom interview!

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Trocadero [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: downstairs: Wait, Tom Cruise doesn't work in my call center?

He's really efficient.

[miro.medium.com image 596x307] [View Full Size image _x_]


Which Tom Cruise? There are a lot of them.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
1. Be attractive
2. Don't be unattractive
 
anfrind
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: But I'll tell you what IS real...

<long, drawn-out sigh>

.. Their Direct Deposit info.


The direct deposit info may be real, but the senile grandma on the other end of the call might not be.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Now that's a modern day Seinfeld episode for ya. George using deepfakes to get a job and get paid.
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"What's a tortoise?"
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Craigslist Killer Lured Men into the Woods
Youtube vSa4UUDm-9Q
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Give the interviewee a plane ticket.  Have them put on a suit and show up

Problem solved.
 
Autarky
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If I was a lawyer, I'd win any case involving my client's appearance on any video by just saying "deep fake technology". Literally anyone can do it, so, all video evidence is now suspect.
 
Trocadero [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Autarky: If I was a lawyer, I'd win any case involving my client's appearance on any video by just saying "deep fake technology". Literally anyone can do it, so, all video evidence is now suspect.


Considering how pathetically abused "eye witness" testimony can be, or coercive you can get away w/ sworn confessions, do you honestly believe that that would matter in court? The judicial mascot is literally blindfolded.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


If your a guy, and she hot and 23, its a fake.
If your old and bald like me , then all of them are fake.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Which Tom Cruise? There are a lot of them.

[i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


If there was more than one Tom Cruise, you know it would take them less than two seconds to wind up in that position after they met.

Well, a position very similar to that one, anyway.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

