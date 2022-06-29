 Skip to content
(Global News (Canada))   I'm going to go ahead and guess the answer is the novel coronavirus   (globalnews.ca) divider line
10
    More: Obvious, Red blood cell, Oxygen, Blood, Hemoglobin, Scuba diving, new Canadian research trial, blood vessels of long COVID patients, team of researchers  
•       •       •

10 Comments     (+0 »)
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's two and a half years old, Subs, that's not very novel anymore.  If it were a pair of shoes even the outlet store would be throwing them away at this point.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
My sister had it in July 2020 and has since been vaxxed and boosted, but never fully recovered from the first bout.   "Long" Covid is a work in progress and we have no idea how long "long" is.
 
BLayingBeads
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Weird how the article didn't mention anything about vaccination status.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm going to go ahead and classify this as "I am not clicking on more of Drew's obvious clickbait bullshiat."

Fark has become an absolute train wreck over the last 7 or so years and it gets worse daily.  But who can look away from a good train wreck?
 
SaturnShadow
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Long Covid terrifies me.  Many people have already killed themselves rather than deal with it.  Ugh...
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: I'm going to go ahead and classify this as "I am not clicking on more of Drew's obvious clickbait bullshiat."

Fark has become an absolute train wreck over the last 7 or so years and it gets worse daily.  But who can look away from a good train wreck?


Seven years? You must have Long Fark.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: I'm going to go ahead and classify this as "I am not clicking on more of Drew's obvious clickbait bullshiat."

Fark has become an absolute train wreck over the last 7 or so years and it gets worse daily.  But who can look away from a good train wreck?


Thank you for offering your opinion and missing the point entirely.
 
bobbifleckman [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I've not been the same. I was biking for about 3 miles, a few times a week, before I caught it. Caught it early 2020, didn't end up in the hospital. For a long time, standing up made me lightheaded. Fully vaxxed, though each vaccine took a toll. Still don't feel my heart can take biking. Walking now. Using an inhaler, when the air is hot and humid. Never needed one before.

I don't know if it qualifies for long covid. Perhaps just lingering covid.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's not all going to be one thing. Some people have tissue damage from the infection. Look at those 2020 photos of lung transplants to see what it can do to your body. Some people might be dealing with lingering viral replication, others with autoimmune antibodies attacking their organs. Maybe the current symptoms are from some other latent virus like EBV which was reactivated by the COVID infection. Some cases are likely entirely psychological, from the mental trauma of being stuck in Operation Enduring Clusterf*ck.

TFA is another piece of the puzzle, and gives us more ideas about what to measure as we try to classify and understand the various causes.
 
