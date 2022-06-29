 Skip to content
23
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTFA: "My teenagers eat toilet roll..."

Wut?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quite literally one of the absolute worst websites in the history of the world.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: FTFA: "My teenagers eat toilet roll..."

Wut?


I'm guessing is some sort of attempt at British "masturbatory humour".

It just sounds dumb though.
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The CMS that powers that site gave me aids
 
ifky
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Pista: FTFA: "My teenagers eat toilet roll..."

Wut?


Better then toilet duck.

img.gifglobe.comView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That's some John Wayne toilet paper.
 
Alec Beevers
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
When you know, you know!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Woman unhappy with quality of her toilet paper.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Story checks out.
 
Gonz
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: That's some John Wayne toilet paper.


Rough, tough, and doesn't take sh*t off of anyone.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What's everyone butthurt about?
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
the_rhino
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I can't believe there are still barbarians that WIPE THEIR ASSES WITH DRY PAPER in 2022!

/bidet-gang
//cleanest hole this side of the Mississippi
///I can prove it, want to see it?
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Quite literally one of the absolute worst websites in the history of the world.


It's owned by Reach (cf. Daily Express, Daily Mirror, lots of other crappy clickbait local "news" sites), so, yeah.
 
zimbomba63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
And to think, 100 years ago, these people had an empire that spanned the world.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
s3-prod.adage.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

pc_gator: [pbs.twimg.com image 639x570]


To be fair, after eating Meals Resisting Exit, you don't need much toilet paper. After 3 days of not shiatting, you're either back from the weekend field ex where you can use real paper, or you just drop a hard, dry, grenade sized lump that doesn't much paper to clean anyway.
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Pista: FTFA: "My teenagers eat toilet roll..."

Wut?


Worst sushi concept ever.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Horrrrrrrk!
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I don't think the toilet paper's the problem.
 
Trik
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
To save money and the planet buy paper plates made of recycled toilet paper.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
BOG ROLL!
 
