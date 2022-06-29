 Skip to content
(CNN) Day 126 of WW3: NATO to decide whether to accept Sweden/Finland membership bids; reveal reinforcement details. Russian-backed Kherson authorities preparing for referendum to join Russian Federation. It's your Wednesday Ukraine war discussion
    More: News, Vladimir Putin, Russia, Ukraine, NATO forces, Russian airstrike, Russian President Vladimir Putin, NATO, United States  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Harlee [TotalFark]


notmyjab [TotalFark]
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Even if the numbers posted by Ukraine are overstated, they are based on reality.

As a reminder of what Russian propaganda posted on February 24:

harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
 
Please tell me some good news.
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Please tell me some good news.
 
nquadroa
‘’ 2 hours ago  

notmyjab: Even if the numbers posted by Ukraine are overstated, they are based on reality.

As a reminder of what Russian propaganda posted on February 24:

[Fark user image image 512x478]


Seems legit!
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

harleyquinnical: Please tell me some good news.


fark is not your personal erotica site.
 
Will Roger's Lariat
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Threat to nuclear security: Russian occupiers want to turn off cooling of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant during search for weapons
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Euromaidan Press
@EuromaidanPress
·
1h
Poles initiated raising funds for a Bayraktar for Ukraine
Earlier the funds for Bayraktars have been raised by Lithuanians & Ukrainians."It's time for us. Do you remember Bucha, Irpin, Mariupol? Let's take part in this fight. Let's buy a Polish Bayraktar."
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Will Roger's Lariat: Threat to nuclear security: Russian occupiers want to turn off cooling of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant during search for weapons
[Fark user image image 485x287]


If they want to find nuclear weapons so bad, give the orcs what they want.  Have nukes delivered to Moscow.
 
roddack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turkey going to screw this NATO deal up again?
 
Irisclara
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apologies to doctorguilty

Hello, everyone, and welcome to

Putin's Folly (A Jay Ward Production)!

Boris and Natasha join Captain Wrong-Way Peachfuzz on Snake Island in today's exciting episode:

"The Mighty Fleet," or "What's that Buzzing Noise!"

Have a great day!
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: harleyquinnical: Please tell me some good news.

fark is not your personal erotica site.


Only because the mods gave a stern talking to everyone posting in the old Sunday football threads about posting "distracting" and "off-topic" pictures.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

roddack: Turkey going to screw this NATO deal up again?


looks like that's a done deal at this point, so no! surprisingly not. they got what they needed i guess, the turks.

honestly, alls fair in love and war and that there was horse trading and various members used this opportunity to get some concessions for whatever... i mean that's all par for the course.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Ukrainian artillery destroyed the ammunition depot of the 20th Army of the Russian Armed Forces in the village of Grakovo on June 28

boom
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: roddack: Turkey going to screw this NATO deal up again?

looks like that's a done deal at this point, so no! surprisingly not. they got what they needed i guess, the turks.

honestly, alls fair in love and war and that there was horse trading and various members used this opportunity to get some concessions for whatever... i mean that's all par for the course.


All it took was selling the Kurds down the river.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tracianne: ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Ukrainian artillery destroyed the ammunition depot of the 20th Army of the Russian Armed Forces in the village of Grakovo on June 28

boom


more like....

burn.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: All it took was selling the Kurds down the river.


i havent seen too many specifics, the only thing i saw at the end of yesterday's thread was the swedes got to be rather coy with their wording and made some various pledges.

what specifically, if anything, did they have to do to screw over their kurds?
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: Tr0mBoNe: All it took was selling the Kurds down the river.

i havent seen too many specifics, the only thing i saw at the end of yesterday's thread was the swedes got to be rather coy with their wording and made some various pledges.

what specifically, if anything, did they have to do to screw over their kurds?


update from deutsche welle:

i think if i was the govt. of sweden and finland, i had to extradite 30 people with links to an organisation deemed terrorists by the EU and US in order to guarantee Article 5 protection for my countries, think the next question would be where do i sign?

that frankly seems... reasonable? right?
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NEXTA
@nexta_tv
A fire occurred in #Moscow near Kashirskoye highway.

russia on fire.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tracianne: NEXTA
@nexta_tv
A fire occurred in #Moscow near Kashirskoye highway.

russia on fire.

.

Followup:
NEXTA
@nexta_tv
The area of a large fire on Kashirskoye Highway in the south of #Moscow increased to 2 thousand square meters.
The Ministry of Emergency Situations said that the preliminary version of what happened is arson.
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: [Fark user image 850x850]

[Fark user image 850x232]


nice to see another AA unit hit but too bad we're not at two dozen tanks again today
 
Nidiot [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ballot from that referendum:

totallyhistory.comView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: Father_Jack: Tr0mBoNe: All it took was selling the Kurds down the river.

i havent seen too many specifics, the only thing i saw at the end of yesterday's thread was the swedes got to be rather coy with their wording and made some various pledges.

what specifically, if anything, did they have to do to screw over their kurds?

update from deutsche welle:

i think if i was the govt. of sweden and finland, i had to extradite 30 people with links to an organisation deemed terrorists by the EU and US in order to guarantee Article 5 protection for my countries, think the next question would be where do i sign?

that frankly seems... reasonable? right?


Someone has to lose. It's not just those people, it's what they're going to get away with in Syria over the summer that I'm really worried about.
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tracianne: NEXTA
@nexta_tv
A fire occurred in #Moscow near Kashirskoye highway.

russia on fire.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And, yet again, not posted in main
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zelenskyy talked at NATO.
Radio free europe article


"This is not a war being waged by Russia against only Ukraine. This is a war for the right to dictate conditions in Europe -- for what the future world order will be like," Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.https://t.co/po40KkQIPz
- Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (@RFERL) June 29, 2022
 
Muzzleloader
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Father_Jack: roddack: Turkey going to screw this NATO deal up again?

looks like that's a done deal at this point, so no! surprisingly not. they got what they needed i guess, the turks.

honestly, alls fair in love and war and that there was horse trading and various members used this opportunity to get some concessions for whatever... i mean that's all par for the course.

All it took was selling the Kurds down the river.


To be fair, the Kurds should be used to that from the west by now.
It's only what, the 12th time?
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised Russia hasn't rattled its sabre to pieces at this point.


BREAKING: Russia vows to retaliate against Norway, which it accuses of blocking access to Svalbard
- The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 29, 2022
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With F-16s maybe Turkeys CAN fly


NEW on US policy on Turkish F16s: On the record from Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs Celeste Wallander: "The US fully supports Turkey's modernization plans for Turkey's F-16 fleet...
- Nick Schifrin (@nickschifrin) June 29, 2022
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat.

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A charity telethon on Sunday, May 29th is planned.  Expect a link to be posted to https://mobile.twitter.com/MFA_Ukraine

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Volunteers for Ukraine (for Americans who specifically want a 501(c)3 for their military aid):   https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/


Humanitarian aid:

World to Rebuild Rural Ukraine: https://www.wrru.org

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross / Red Crescent:  https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

UN Human Rights Council:  https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:  https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians:  https://www.unicef.ca/en

Episcopal Relief & Development's Ukraine Crisis Response Fund: https://support.episcopalrelief.org/ukraineresponse

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):  https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee:  https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

Greater Baltimore Medical Center (medicine for Ukraine): https://www.classy.org/give/406643/

Crowdfunding for explosive identification playing cards: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ukraine-cards

Some newer organizations focused on Ukraine efforts:
Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org
Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate


Other notes & ways to help:

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependent

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in the Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):  https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):  https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Ukrainian Global University needs volunteers to talk educational institutions into helping displaced students:  https://uglobal.university/

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds):  https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (So tell your representatives to give them refugee status)


If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, seehttps://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers:

Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
A comic book:  https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, jackets, hoodies (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames ;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Ghost of Kyiv Lego figure: https://www.brickmania.com/ghost-of-kyiv-ukrainian-pilot/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://t.me/combat_ftg/1310
Ukrainian fire shirt: https://www.bonfire.com/ukraine-ministry-of-accidental-russian-fire/
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections/for-mens
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  There don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply with an English language link
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

harleyquinnical: Please tell me some good news.


https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-61971858

Sweden and Finland now have the green light to join NATO.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Details on the expansion of the rapid reaction force, from Bloomberg


NATO will put 300,000 troops on high alert and the US will establish a permanent headquarters in Poland and station more F-35 aircraft in the UK to deter Russia https://t.co/xtZ1UF235J
- Bloomberg (@business) June 29, 2022
 
Ham Sandvich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Father_Jack: roddack: Turkey going to screw this NATO deal up again?

looks like that's a done deal at this point, so no! surprisingly not. they got what they needed i guess, the turks.

honestly, alls fair in love and war and that there was horse trading and various members used this opportunity to get some concessions for whatever... i mean that's all par for the course.

All it took was selling the Kurds down the river.


Again...
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NATO gets 3 more countries, Russia doesn't stop until it owns all of Ukraine again.
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not sure if this is new equipment or just details on logistics


⚡Norway to send rocket launchers to Ukraine.

Norway said on June 29 it would donate three multiple-launch rocket systems to Ukraine, AFP reports. The delivery of the multiple launch rocket systems will be carried out together with Britain.
- The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) June 29, 2022
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: All it took was selling the Kurds down the river.


No whey!

/sorry...cheesy joke
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: harleyquinnical: Please tell me some good news.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-61971858

Sweden and Finland now have the green light to join NATO.

[Fark user image 600x338] [View Full Size image _x_]


whats the origin of that gif of the angry Finn sharpening a knife? its hilarious. turns up in these threads almost daily but i never know what its from.
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy sounds like an off-brand putin like you'd find in a dollar store


⚡UK sanctions Russian oligarch Vladimir Potanin.

The U.K. government press release describes Potanin as "Russia's second richest man and owner of major conglomerate Interros," which includes Rosbank after French bank Societe General sold its stake to Interros Capital in April.
- The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) June 29, 2022
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BunchaRubes: NATO gets 3 more countries, Russia doesn't stop until it owns all of Ukraine again.


.... 3?
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: xanadian: harleyquinnical: Please tell me some good news.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-61971858

Sweden and Finland now have the green light to join NATO.

[Fark user image 600x338] [View Full Size image _x_]

whats the origin of that gif of the angry Finn sharpening a knife? its hilarious. turns up in these threads almost daily but i never know what its from.


Scandinavia and the World
 
unixgeek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oneiros: And, yet again, not posted in main


It finally showed up in Main.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NuclearPenguins: Father_Jack: xanadian: harleyquinnical: Please tell me some good news.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-61971858

Sweden and Finland now have the green light to join NATO.

[Fark user image 600x338] [View Full Size image _x_]

whats the origin of that gif of the angry Finn sharpening a knife? its hilarious. turns up in these threads almost daily but i never know what its from.

Scandinavia and the World


There's also this one:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Dude's my spirit animal.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NuclearPenguins: Father_Jack: xanadian: harleyquinnical: Please tell me some good news.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-61971858

Sweden and Finland now have the green light to join NATO.

[Fark user image 600x338] [View Full Size image _x_]

whats the origin of that gif of the angry Finn sharpening a knife? its hilarious. turns up in these threads almost daily but i never know what its from.

Scandinavia and the World


thank you kindly, sir/madam.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: NuclearPenguins: Father_Jack: xanadian: harleyquinnical: Please tell me some good news.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-61971858

Sweden and Finland now have the green light to join NATO.

[Fark user image 600x338] [View Full Size image _x_]

whats the origin of that gif of the angry Finn sharpening a knife? its hilarious. turns up in these threads almost daily but i never know what its from.

Scandinavia and the World

There's also this one:

[Fark user image 237x211] [View Full Size image _x_]

Dude's my spirit animal.


yeah thats a great one too.

the gun even looks vaaaaaguely like the Finnish mosin nagant. its all about the eye twitch.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Juc: Tracianne: NEXTA
@nexta_tv
A fire occurred in #Moscow near Kashirskoye highway.

russia on fire.
[Fark user image 480x360] [View Full Size image _x_]


With sanctions, that used tire pile was poor Yevgeni's retirement savings.

Also lets take a moment of silence, without them there will be so many fewer Russian dashcam hilarity videos.
 
exqqqme
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Father_Jack: roddack: Turkey going to screw this NATO deal up again?

looks like that's a done deal at this point, so no! surprisingly not. they got what they needed i guess, the turks.

honestly, alls fair in love and war and that there was horse trading and various members used this opportunity to get some concessions for whatever... i mean that's all par for the course.

All it took was selling the Kurds down the river.


They wanted attack fighter jets iirc
 
exqqqme
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tracianne: NEXTA
@nexta_tv
A fire occurred in #Moscow near Kashirskoye highway.

russia on fire.


Tire fire?
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: NuclearPenguins: Father_Jack: xanadian: harleyquinnical: Please tell me some good news.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-61971858

Sweden and Finland now have the green light to join NATO.

[Fark user image 600x338] [View Full Size image _x_]

whats the origin of that gif of the angry Finn sharpening a knife? its hilarious. turns up in these threads almost daily but i never know what its from.

Scandinavia and the World

There's also this one:

[Fark user image 237x211] [View Full Size image _x_]

Dude's my spirit animal.


must like saunas
satwcomic.comView Full Size
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bertor_vidas: Father_Jack: harleyquinnical: Please tell me some good news.

fark is not your personal erotica site.

Only because the mods gave a stern talking to everyone posting in the old Sunday football threads about posting "distracting" and "off-topic" pictures.


Same with hockey threads.

AND I ASKED FOR GOOD NEWS!
So far, Swedes & Finns have the green to join NATO thanks to once again selling out the Kurds. Feels like a mixed bag.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Juc: With F-16s maybe Turkeys CAN fly


NEW on US policy on Turkish F16s: On the record from Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs Celeste Wallander: "The US fully supports Turkey's modernization plans for Turkey's F-16 fleet...
- Nick Schifrin (@nickschifrin) June 29, 2022


That probably has a fair bit to do with Turkey coming to an understanding with Sweden and Finland about their joining NATO and dropping its objections.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.