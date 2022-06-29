 Skip to content
(WCAX Vermont)   First truck of the season stuck in Smuggler's Notch. Betting begins now on how many do this year and ends October 30th. Place your bets on how many out of luck trucks get stuck and get fined big bucks   (wcax.com) divider line
3
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA says the driver saw the sign warning him no tractor trailer trucks, and he just kept going anyway.
I think this gets to the heart of warnings in road signs. Some people see a corner with a speed limit of 40mph and treat it like a challenge. And yes, most of them will get away with it - convinced they're a great driver. So he likely saw the sign and figured, "no problem, I can drive my truck through Any corner" - not realizing This corner meant No Trucks in the same way a low bridge means nothing over 11'.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The Florida driver

Because of course he is.
 
Creoena
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Eh, it's usually about 1/month.

/the notch is a beautiful drive
//just not in a semi
 
