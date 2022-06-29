 Skip to content
(Daily Record (UK))   Justice in the computer age: Wealthy drunk Mercedes driver snared after his car computer reported lamppost crash to cops. Bonus: It even included its GPS coordinates so officers were able to find the exact location   (dailyrecord.co.uk) divider line
nitropissering
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My Mercedes is a snitch.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least it's right in front of the Mercedes dealership.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A finance boss was caught drink driving ... Defence agent Matthew Nicholson said his client was a team leader for a "major financial institution in Edinburgh"


I worked for "a major financial institution" a long time ago.  We had teams, and they had leaders.  Some of them were like 23 year old kids for whom the team leader position was their second role after starting there right out of college as a member of the same kind of team.  I mean, sure it makes them literally a "finance boss", but it's not like they're some BSD of the finance world.  There were probably a 100+ of them at our location alone.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um, yeah, even GM has had this available for 15 years or so. Great to have if you get in a wreck and can't communicate. The car snitching on a drunk driver? Tough shiat.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
All that technology and they still can't get the turn signals to work.
 
oldfool
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Did the lamp post perform an anal probe on the driver?
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Wouldn't be much of a crash reporting system if it didn't tell you where.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "A finance boss was caught drink driving ... Defence agent Matthew Nicholson said his client was a team leader for a "major financial institution in Edinburgh"


I worked for "a major financial institution" a long time ago.  We had teams, and they had leaders.  Some of them were like 23 year old kids for whom the team leader position was their second role after starting there right out of college as a member of the same kind of team.  I mean, sure it makes them literally a "finance boss", but it's not like they're some BSD of the finance world.  There were probably a 100+ of them at our location alone.


Team leader is the title that's given out when corps don't want to pay manager or supervisor positions
 
chitownmike
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Um, yeah, even GM has had this available for 15 years or so. Great to have if you get in a wreck and can't communicate. The car snitching on a drunk driver? Tough shiat.


You can also have it disabled
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This is exactly why we need self-driving tech, if cars could drive nearly as well as they can call the cops, we could all drive drunk, because we'd all just be passengers

Solve self-driving tech, solve drunk driving
 
chitownmike
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

oldfool: Did the lamp post perform an anal probe on the driver?


Fark is not your personal erotica site!
 
stuffy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Machine revolt starting off a little slow.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

chitownmike: oldfool: Did the lamp post perform an anal probe on the driver?

Fark is not your personal erotica site!


Who are you to judge?

PRUDE!!!!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: This is exactly why we need self-driving tech, if cars could drive nearly as well as they can call the cops, we could all drive drunk, because we'd all just be passengers

Solve self-driving tech, solve drunk driving


They aren't giving up that money, lots of stories about people passing out in their parked cars getting DUIs because they had the internet (sitting in the driver's seat) and means (keys) to drive
 
oldfool
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

chitownmike: oldfool: Did the lamp post perform an anal probe on the driver?

Fark is not your personal erotica site!


You are not my supervisor!
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The real wealthy have drivers.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
A drunken Scotsman?
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Scottish OnStar "Och Angus, you great drunk eel fooger, I see ya drove into the canal agin"
 
MythDragon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

pearls before swine: Wouldn't be much of a crash reporting system if it didn't tell you where.


I want to play a game.  My driver has been in a serious crash.  You will need to solve three riddles to find out where...
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Car: Hallo? Ossifer? °chortle° We has a little dram of a problem."
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

nitropissering: My Mercedes is a snitch.


It damn sure is! The LAST person I want to speak to after wrapping my Benz around a tree is fricking On*Star.

Let me call an Uber to the hospital or home. The right Uber driver won't call the police.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "A finance boss was caught drink driving ... Defence agent Matthew Nicholson said his client was a team leader for a "major financial institution in Edinburgh"


I worked for "a major financial institution" a long time ago.  We had teams, and they had leaders.  Some of them were like 23 year old kids for whom the team leader position was their second role after starting there right out of college as a member of the same kind of team.  I mean, sure it makes them literally a "finance boss", but it's not like they're some BSD of the finance world.  There were probably a 100+ of them at our location alone.


Neat.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: nitropissering: My Mercedes is a snitch.

It damn sure is! The LAST person I want to speak to after wrapping my Benz around a tree is fricking On*Star.

Let me call an Uber to the hospital or home. The right Uber driver won't call the police.


So you're saying that if you were drunk enough to drive your car into a tree, you'd rather escape the consequences? Nice moral character there. Go to jail you drunk-driving jerk. Username does indeed check out.
 
