(Some Guy)   "It's not as fiend-y as cocaine. It doesn't require as much activity and having to go to the bathroom every five minutes." Damn son that's a lot of cocaine. Anyhow, great wedding, I'm tripping balls   (spotonnewyork.com) divider line
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As opposed to the open bar? Probably more cost effective
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
too cheap or too scared to give a real dose?
 
crustysandman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: too cheap or too scared to give a real dose?


I microdose more often than full dose mushrooms. It takes the edge off and I can still function as an adult.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

crustysandman: cretinbob: too cheap or too scared to give a real dose?

I microdose more often than full dose mushrooms. It takes the edge off and I can still function as an adult.


And there is value in that, but dude, it's a party.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Why not link to the original article, rather than to some intermediate site that adds nothing?  https://www.thecut.com/2022/06/mushroom-microdoses-at-weddings.html
 
TheRealSecurb
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I don not see why someone can not enjoy their wedding day without the aid of drugs. The story is actually pretty sad.
 
DonkeyDixon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
While I'm all for partying, as a minister that's performed 21 weddings, I'd refuse to sign the paperwork unless they were sober at the time. Being under the influence and unable to legally consent sounds like a great way to try and back out of the contract you just signed
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Speaking as an uptight square, these people are far too quirky and unique for me to handle.  They are smashing conventions and the status quo so much that it makes me want to retreat to my Sedan Deville and drive to the country club where I may tut-tut their renegade ways with a martini in hand.

"But alcohol is a drug too, Dad, " they say, and suddenly my mind is blown and I realize that they were right all along.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
She sounds...annoying.

"It had an element of surprise and delight for our guests," the bride says. "And combined my passions of complicated Excel spreadsheets, crafting, and dabbling in drugs."

Tracking guests and their drug of choice means a complicated spreadsheet?  What, she assigned green text to the ones that picked weed?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
...and then the Peyote kicked in.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
crustysandman [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

cretinbob: crustysandman: cretinbob: too cheap or too scared to give a real dose?

I microdose more often than full dose mushrooms. It takes the edge off and I can still function as an adult.

And there is value in that, but dude, it's a party.


Again same reason. Some of us don't need nor want to be totally blotto on a full strength psychedelic trip, even at a party. Some prefer the solitude of the woods when dosing. I personally hate babysitting morons that can't handle the trip from some substance they had no idea the strength of at a party.

Don't get me wrong, you do you. I just have seen too many idiots who thought they could handle *insert drug of choice* and puke/shiat/piss all over themself and others to want to give out full doses at a wedding.
 
whitebuffaloburgers
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: Why not link to the original article, rather than to some intermediate site that adds nothing?  https://www.thecut.com/2022/06/mushroom-microdoses-at-weddings.html


Welcome to nufark.


/at least it is not another twitter link.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Kind of a shame that vomitoriums went out with ancient Roman weddings.
 
