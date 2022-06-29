 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Best Korea accuses the US of building an "Asian NATO", NPTO if you will   (theguardian.com) divider line
26
    More: Dumbass, South Korea, North Korea, World War II, Korean War, Kim Jong-il, Korea, Kim Il-sung, Cold War  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It was called SEATO
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will that treaty organization include bodies of water which means we'll have to go to war whenever missiles are lobbed into it?
 
Langdon_777
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There always was an Asian NATO.

The simple fact is that there are only 3 scary countries on this hunk of rock - the USoA, Russia, and China.

(Tis weird that none of us fear the 2nd most populated country, maybe because most of us slaughter and eat cows.)

The USoA wins for the rest of us, because the US is at least remotely open to change - Russia is a mafioso kleptocracy, China is just an Authoritarian Organ Donner bag of shiat - so in the end the rest of the countries in the World will pick the USoA.

Hence why the USoA is right now the victim of a decades long attack by both the Russians and China, which has resulted in the worse possible political party getting insanely more power than they should, including having an insane leader who is still claiming to have won the last election.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who cares if the US is when NK is playing rocket man and threatening people with nuclear attacks? It's what a NATO type setup is mostly for. Mutual defense against an aggressive nation. Since NK is basically the front yard dog of China which is pushing it's territory out in the ocean by building fake islands and breathing new life in to a Monty Python skit as there are stories of them sinking. So it isn't just NK exclusively those relationships are being setup for.
 
Confabulat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, I remember when we used to have the moral high ground. Then came Dick Cheney. Irony of his daughter sacrificing her career to save democracy is certainly not lost.
 
Langdon_777
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK my last statement was wong, China didn't help tRump, they are too arrogant to imagine competition.
 
Get Rich or Try Dyin'
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
NPTO
Youtube vNkr_JpBu38
 
thisispete
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Something's going on, though. New Zealand was invited to the NATO summit. Maybe it's because of the aid we're sending Ukraine, but we're well outside the NATO area
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wannabe bully screams "HOW DARE YOU DEFEND YOURSELVES?!?!"

Fark the NorKs.
China, of course, watches quietly and formulates a competent strategy.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Have y'all ever considered that if you traded freely and took part in global relations there wouldn't be a need for such a thing?

And for the record: NK isn't the real threat. Y'all are just attention whores.
 
akallen404
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Langdon_777: OK my last statement was wong, China didn't help tRump, they are too arrogant to imagine competition.


And not entirely without reason. We spent 30 years outsourcing all our manufacturing and technology to China and then responded with dismissive scorn when they took the industrial capacity we gave them and use it for something else.

I mean, how much competition can you really have with someone who thinks THEY invented all of your technology?
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

thisispete: Something's going on, though. New Zealand was invited to the NATO summit. Maybe it's because of the aid we're sending Ukraine, but we're well outside the NATO area


5 Eyes (Britain, US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand).
NZ isn't NATO, but 5 Eyes and NATO generally have aligned interests and 5 Eyes & NATO are deeply entangled diplomatically and economically.
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Confabulat: Man, I remember when we used to have the moral high ground. Then came Dick Cheney. Irony of his daughter sacrificing her career to save democracy is certainly not lost.


Cheney?  That's an interesting point to pick.  I don't know.  I think we've always been a mixed bag.  A foundational aspiration to moral high ground, tinged with hubris and human fallibility.
 
Mouser
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

cretinbob: It was called SEATO


Korea is Northeast Asia, not Southeast Asia.
 
maybeyoushould [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They're working with Mexican Joker!
 
Confabulat
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

pearls before swine: Confabulat: Man, I remember when we used to have the moral high ground. Then came Dick Cheney. Irony of his daughter sacrificing her career to save democracy is certainly not lost.

Cheney?  That's an interesting point to pick.  I don't know.  I think we've always been a mixed bag.  A foundational aspiration to moral high ground, tinged with hubris and human fallibility.


Every single thing we can spit out at Putin about Ukraine is something he can spit right back at us for Iraq. And we can't fix that.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Klaatu...Barada...NPTO!
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mouser: cretinbob: It was called SEATO

Korea is Northeast Asia, not Southeast Asia.


NEATO!
 
Saturn5
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Have y'all ever considered that if you traded freely and took part in global relations there wouldn't be a need for such a thing?

And for the record: NK isn't the real threat. Y'all are just attention whores.


Best Korea isn't the real threat, but it is a real threat.
They have the ability to do catastrophic damage to Seoul and other parts of South Korea and there would be little way for anyone to stop it.  Sure, retaliation could quickly wipe BK off the map, but in a first strike scenario, their proximity to Seoul makes it nearly impossible to stop or prevent that initial wave.  The threat of overwhelming retaliation is the only real deterrent available.
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
And???????
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
No Personal Time Off

Sounds like one of my old jobs...
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

cretinbob: It was called SEATO


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
claytonemery [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Not sure what this means, but I saw this patch on an Asian soldier in a news feed.  My first thought was, "Is OTAN an Asian counterpart, like NATO spelled backwards?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
claytonemery [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
When I lived in Australia in 75-78, one of the Aussies' many-many-many grievances I had to hear was, "You lot [Americans] got a bunch of our lads shot up in Vietnam.  Australia had to send troops because of our SEATO agreement."  I told them I disagreed with the war so much I was arrested protesting in front of an Air Force base, but to no avail.
 
saintstryfe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

claytonemery: Not sure what this means, but I saw this patch on an Asian soldier in a news feed.  My first thought was, "Is OTAN an Asian counterpart, like NATO spelled backwards?"

[Fark user image 610x834]


No, that's just the name in French, Organisation du traité de l'Atlantique nord
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

saintstryfe: claytonemery: Not sure what this means, but I saw this patch on an Asian soldier in a news feed.  My first thought was, "Is OTAN an Asian counterpart, like NATO spelled backwards?"

[Fark user image 610x834]

No, that's just the name in French, Organisation du traité de l'Atlantique nord


Well, ain't that a linguistical oddity.
 
