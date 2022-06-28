 Skip to content
(East Idaho News)   Week 3 of tourist season finds the wildlife of Yellowstone NP with home field advantage and a 3-0 lead. Let's roll those highlights   (eastidahonews.com) divider line
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FAFO: It's a law of nature.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
East Idaho sounds like a place I don't want to be.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now THAT'S entertainment.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One year ban, $500 fine. At least in the Happy States of Fafoica.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in proximity.

That's what effete liberals do.  Real men don't turn around without a fight.  Be a man and show that bison who's boss!
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I often wonder what causes people to be stupid.

But then I look down at my crooked fingers, and think "bet he won't do that again".

We all are stupid. Some just more unlucky and stupid than others.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OH MY GOD THAT IS SO AWESOME!!
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AppleOptionEsc: I often wonder what causes people to be stupid.

But then I look down at my crooked fingers, and think "bet he won't do that again".

We all are stupid. Some just more unlucky and stupid than others.


I broke more bones after the age of 21 than before. No, alcohol was not a contributing factor.

/In the latest injury anyways
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alternative headline: Rodeo Clown College initiate barely survives his first day of hazing
 
kt-atl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Post these videos nonstop on a screen at every entrance, along with anonymized copies of the emergency room/funeral home bills.

/It won't stop the really stupid ones.
//Humans, I mean.
///Darwin bait.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's winter in Australia so it's been a while since I've heard a good deadly wildlife story, thanks Subby!
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size


For you, the day Bison gored and flung you was the most important day of your life. But for me, it was Tuesday.
 
jmr61
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Need to see more but it appears they were on a boardwalk and not being stupid. And he was protecting a kid. Just wrong place at the wrong time.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: I often wonder what causes people to be stupid.

But then I look down at my crooked fingers, and think "bet he won't do that again".

We all are stupid. Some just more unlucky and stupid than others.


I did my stupid stuff before video. I have seen and avoided bisonand moose tho.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jmr61: Need to see more but it appears they were on a boardwalk and not being stupid. And he was protecting a kid. Just wrong place at the wrong time.


Did the bison sneak up on them? They hard to see.
 
alexanderplatz
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Holy farking shiat it looks like there's a small child in that group of idiotic and negligent adults. Did I see that right?
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

alexanderplatz: Holy farking shiat it looks like there's a small child in that group of idiotic and negligent adults. Did I see that right?


Yeah.  And I think the adult who got gored might have been coming to the defense of the kid.  None of them should have been that close.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jmr61: Need to see more but it appears they were on a boardwalk and not being stupid. And he was protecting a kid. Just wrong place at the wrong time.


Good call.  I'd forgotten the exception for boardwalks.

Never get close to wild animals, unless there is a boardwalk involved.
 
jtown
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
You mess with the bison, you get gored.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jmr61: Need to see more but it appears they were on a boardwalk and not being stupid. And he was protecting a kid. Just wrong place at the wrong time.


We were at Old Faithful in the summer of 2019.  There was a boardwalk we didn't go down because a bison was too close to it.  A week later that same bison charged and flipped the kid in the .gif posted in this thread.   I know it was the same one because it was molting and I compared the molt patterns back at the time.  So... yeah.   There's no boardwalk exception.   Too close is too close.
 
