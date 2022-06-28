 Skip to content
(Abc.net.au)   I see you baby, shaking that ass, shaking that ass, shaking that ass   (abc.net.au) divider line
12
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
More like "wiping that ass", ain't it?
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You can wash your vegetables in the shower. What's not to like?
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
How does Barrister Paris Dean not already have a career in pornography?  He already has a loose interpretation of the rules, put that dude in a porn sandbox and let him play!
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Reading this story from here and getting a kick.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What's wrong with it? Looks like a decent place.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Now don't touch me.
 
starlost
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I grew up in a tiny house built in 1864. A toilet at some point was built into a tiny kitchen alcove that was probably the pantry previously. Some visitors loved it saying little kids or anyone could run into the house and do their business without running to our only full bathroom on the second floor. Others thought we spent our lives pooping and eating next to the kitchen table.
 
Langdon_777
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Oh my home State.

Now I have not read the article yet, only looked at the picture, but I have lived by myself for years and there have been times when I moved my bed into the main room, (you know where most people have a dinner table, couch and tv) I actually laughed and giggled at the pic.  Why not?
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Groove Armada - I See You Baby ft. Gramma Funk
Youtube JzQ1__h35bA


It's YouTube, so it can't be NSFW, right?
// Probably don't go full screen on your monitor if you're at work
 
jtown
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What's the big deal?  The glass is frosted.  Calm your tits.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
New Yorkers are like: $1500/mo, for that! Are you serious? Hell yeah, I'll take it.

Is it just me or does anyone else see Paris Dean and hear Chris Hemsworth?
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Oversoul Ft. Gramma Funk - Universal Unfolding
Youtube HPAJfu8ir6g
 
