(USA Today)   Moose on a roof
ILoveBurritos
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Place is closed.  Moose on the roof should've told ya.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Not impressed...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Well it is Montana so I am guessing it isn't a Canada day thing.
 
moulderx1 [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ILoveBurritos
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

erik-k: Not impressed...

[Fark user image image 278x181]


Is it eating walnuts?!
 
ClicheRinpoche
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Moose moose moose

On a roof roof roof

With a loose loose loose

Left front tooth tooth tooth
 
starlost
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ClicheRinpoche: Moose moose moose

On a roof roof roof

With a loose loose loose

Left front tooth tooth tooth


HOOTS MON
There's a moose loose upon my roof...
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Moose are my morning traffic.  Almost every day I wake up and go downstairs to feed my cat and make myself breakfast I have this beast hanging around. I named her Clementine.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Moose are my morning traffic.  Almost every day I wake up and go downstairs to feed my cat and make myself breakfast I have this beast hanging around. I named her Clementine.

[Fark user image image 425x566]

[Fark user image image 425x566]


I would have went with Chocolate, but your name is fine also.
 
