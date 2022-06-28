 Skip to content
(Stars and Stripes)   Arlington National Cemetery to remove Navy officer's remains since he was executed for murdering junior petty officer in 1991. "Then her friends that mourn her, and husband that mourns her, can know that [Chabrol] won't get a flag every Memorial Day"   (stripes.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Thank Christ. No more flags for the dead guy.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why was he allowed burial there in the first place?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aar1012: Why was he allowed burial there in the first place?


You'd think murdering a fellow soldier was grounds for a dishonorable discharge.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aar1012: Why was he allowed burial there in the first place?


TFA didn't say whether he was tried in UMCJ or Civilian court. It might make a difference in how his military records would look. If his discharge was reported as honorable, the cemetery might not have thought to look at the courts.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[The remains] would be given to his relatives or, if none can be found, disposed of "as the Secretary of the Army deems appropriate," the proposal says.

I have some ideas.
 
Mouser
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Gotta admit I'm conflicted on this.  On the one hand, the man obviously shouldn't have been buried at ANC.

On the other hand, cashiering someone from the graveyard?  Seriously?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You might think that Arlington would be like, "wow...we would really rather not have interred a person who stalked, raped and murdered a member of the armed forces".

/ you might think that
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: You might think that Arlington would be like, "wow...we would really rather not have interred a person who stalked, raped and murdered a member of the armed forces".


I hope someone was fired for that blunder.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Aar1012: Why was he allowed burial there in the first place?

TFA didn't say whether he was tried in UMCJ or Civilian court. It might make a difference in how his military records would look. If his discharge was reported as honorable, the cemetery might not have thought to look at the courts.


The Army (they run ANC) only looks at military records.  Well, per TFA I guess "used to look."

Based on the picture in TFA it looks like the creep was inurned, which has far less stringent eligibility requirements than being interred.

/My parents are inurned at ANC
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mouser: Gotta admit I'm conflicted on this.  On the one hand, the man obviously shouldn't have been buried at ANC.

On the other hand, cashiering someone from the graveyard?  Seriously?


He should have been discharged dishonorably and ineligible for interment in Arlington. Cashiering his corpse is the  absolute minimum that should happen.

/ I would be interested to see if some other people who should have upheld their oaths and done their duty are still alive...so they can rot in Leavenworth.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: iheartscotch: You might think that Arlington would be like, "wow...we would really rather not have interred a person who stalked, raped and murdered a member of the armed forces".

I hope someone was fired for that blunder.


It wasn't against the rules.  Besides, the guy was executed in 1993.  Odds are the person to be fired is no longer in the service.
 
Mouser
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Mouser: Gotta admit I'm conflicted on this.  On the one hand, the man obviously shouldn't have been buried at ANC.

On the other hand, cashiering someone from the graveyard?  Seriously?

He should have been discharged dishonorably and ineligible for interment in Arlington. Cashiering his corpse is the  absolute minimum that should happen.

/ I would be interested to see if some other people who should have upheld their oaths and done their duty are still alive...so they can rot in Leavenworth.


Not disagreeing in the least, but dammit, the man's dead already.  There but for the grace of God go you and I.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Aar1012: Why was he allowed burial there in the first place?

You'd think murdering a fellow soldier was grounds for a dishonorable discharge.


It's not blatantly obvious in TFA but he murdered his victim after he got out of the Navy.  They don't go back and change discharges because a former servicemember committed a crime.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mouser: Gotta admit I'm conflicted on this.  On the one hand, the man obviously shouldn't have been buried at ANC.

On the other hand, cashiering someone from the graveyard?  Seriously?


They have a finite amount of space.
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mugato: Thank Christ. No more flags for the dead guy.


Murderer get buried elsewhere. Is the family going to get an injunction forbidding the placement of the American flag on his grave?
 
jmr61
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mouser: iheartscotch: Mouser: Gotta admit I'm conflicted on this.  On the one hand, the man obviously shouldn't have been buried at ANC.

On the other hand, cashiering someone from the graveyard?  Seriously?

He should have been discharged dishonorably and ineligible for interment in Arlington. Cashiering his corpse is the  absolute minimum that should happen.

/ I would be interested to see if some other people who should have upheld their oaths and done their duty are still alive...so they can rot in Leavenworth.

Not disagreeing in the least, but dammit, the man's dead already.  There but for the grace of God go you and I.



"god" didn't have anything to do with it.
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mouser: iheartscotch: Mouser: Gotta admit I'm conflicted on this.  On the one hand, the man obviously shouldn't have been buried at ANC.

On the other hand, cashiering someone from the graveyard?  Seriously?

He should have been discharged dishonorably and ineligible for interment in Arlington. Cashiering his corpse is the  absolute minimum that should happen.

/ I would be interested to see if some other people who should have upheld their oaths and done their duty are still alive...so they can rot in Leavenworth.

Not disagreeing in the least, but dammit, the man's dead already.  There but for the grace of God go you and I.


On the one hand, it's ANC. I'd go for that.

On the other, as I said, how much revenge are you going to take on a corpse?
 
blasterz
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Now do Section 16, if we're getting rid of scum that murdered American military personnel.
 
maybeyoushould [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mouser: Gotta admit I'm conflicted on this.  On the one hand, the man obviously shouldn't have been buried at ANC.

On the other hand, cashiering someone from the graveyard?  Seriously?


You should ask the husband of the woman he stalked, kidnapped, raped, tortured and murdered if the matter is as trivial as you think it is.
 
