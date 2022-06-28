 Skip to content
(Fox 13 Tampa Bay)   Fappuccino   (fox13news.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
a man who had exposed himself while masturbating on the patio of the Starbucks

Well how are you supposed to masturbate on the patio of the Starbucks without exposing yourself?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's not what Jesus would do.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
PASTOR Fapachino!

Putting the caramel in the macchiato for The Lord.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
who reportedly had similar charges that occurred at the same location in the past.

He must really love Starbucks
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Detectives identified the person as Enginio Dali Muniz-Colon, who reportedly had similar charges that occurred at the same location in the past.

they must have super fast wifi
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone with information related to this case or any other similar incidents is asked to call the sheriff's office.

What possible plot twist can there be?
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Sawdust and Mildew: Anyone with information related to this case or any other similar incidents is asked to call the sheriff's office.

What possible plot twist can there be?


That wasn't cream in your coffee.

/Not dairy, at least
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Gitmo.

Problem solved.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Sawdust and Mildew: Anyone with information related to this case or any other similar incidents is asked to call the sheriff's office.

What possible plot twist can there be?


It was a die hard 3 situation.  The bad guy made him do it or he would blow up a school.  This pastor is the hero.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Hot Latte with full release....
 
Loucifer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
He needs one of these.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
