 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Welcome to East Laurinburg. A picturesque little burg that has one big problem. The town will shortly cease exist and become part of... Unincorporated Scotland County   (carolinapublicpress.org) divider line
10
    More: Strange  
•       •       •

421 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jun 2022 at 10:38 PM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Russ1642
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"By doing so, it will hopefully discourage other elected officials, those who put their left hand on the Bible and raised their right hand in communities across North Carolina, to not do anything like this again," Folwell said in a phone interview with Carolina Public Press last week.

If putting a hand on the Bible doesn't keep you from breaking your oath, then what good is it to expect you to do so?
 
ecl
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Sounds like a regional power grab.  Maybe they can make a BBC series about it.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This is the rural South, so I'm just going to assume there's a racial aspect to who's getting shut down and who's gathering the spoils.

/Y'all have a reputation, ya hear?
 
Keeve
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Helping verbs help.
 
Keeve
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Keeve: Helping verbs help.


My bad.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
First they get farked over by their Finance Officer, now they get farked over by the County. It's almost like someone's got it in for the people that live there...
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
your no fun anymore/man turned into scotsman
Youtube g2DjmLzJjRw
 
bittermang
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sorry raceturbaitors, but Easy Larinburg is 66% white, and 99% English speaking.

They're quite poor though.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"By doing so, it will hopefully discourage other elected officials, those who put their left hand on the Bible and raised their right hand in communities across North Carolina, to not do anything like this again,"

Apparently the first time you embezzle is a gimme.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.