 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CTV News)   DAIM, son   (calgary.ctvnews.ca) divider line
6
    More: Cool, Toronto Pearson International Airport, Domestic violence, Supreme Court of the United States, Murder, Donald Trump, German graffiti artist Mirko Reisser, United States Capitol, Donald Trump's White House  
•       •       •

632 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jun 2022 at 1:17 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is... is that a gundam?
 
drumhellar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Is... is that a gundam?


That was my thought
 
Bedistor [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm going to let you finish, but Kiptoe is the greatest muralist of our generation.

Painting My Biggest Mural of All Time in Brutal Sun!
Youtube 9T9fgUjFqhA
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well, that's actually pretty impressive.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Well, that's actually pretty impressive.


It's only 28g.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

drumhellar: hardinparamedic: Is... is that a gundam?

That was my thought


IT'S A GUNDAM
Youtube 6lvJ6eFcCJE
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.