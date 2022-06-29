 Skip to content
(6ABC Philadelphia)   Pickle ballers rile up get-off-my-lawn crowd   (6abc.com) divider line
12
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
At least they aren't naked....and elderly..
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I have to admit, that is one seriously loud game. Living near a pickle ball court would truly suck. A good friend of mine who lives in Sweden just told me today that this recently became a big issue in his town. Apparently the city decided to just tear up the pickle ball courts (which used to be tennis courts) because they were so annoying.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
ansius
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Before reading the article: Who?
After reading the article: Who?
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Where are all the pickles?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Where are all the pickles?

That's the surprise!

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ansius: Before reading the article: Who?
After reading the article: Who?


Pickle ballers are successful pickle gangsters.
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Put up sound deadening on the fence. Next issue...
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hey, Karen! Come check out my pickle and balls!

Farkin' NIMBYs.
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



NVAR 4GET!!!
/ I was there lurker I was there!
 
