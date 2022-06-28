 Skip to content
(Wikipedia)   Today marks the anniversary of the start of the Stonewall rebellion. Happy Pride Month 🏳‍🌈   (en.wikipedia.org) divider line
    More: Vintage, Homosexuality, Stonewall riots, LGBT, Gay Liberation, LGBT social movements, Police, Gay pride, Homophile  
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was walking in NYC and got worn out. stopped to get out of the press of people. the place I randomly stopped in was Stonewall. it was a double win. I rested and drank and visited a historic site.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Stonewall was a riot.

Given the fact six people who think evangelical fundamentalism and their own bloody asspulls should rule the US are turning those rights into non-existence, we probably should have another one.

Alabama is suing to ban transgender therapy.
Tennessee just sued to overturn Obergfell
Texas is suing to overturn Lawrence
Mississippi, Kansas, and Texas are planning on suing to overturn griswold
And setting politicians are calling on people to refute Brown vs Board.

Make no mistake about it we about to see a return to pre-Stonewall Illegalization and persecution of LGBT people. We may even see the return of state-enforced conversion therapy, sterilization, and segregation.

For all the people that stood up over the past six years and said "I don't agree with who you are but I'll defend your right" - Nows the time. Do something. Anything.

Unless this was another lie.

And for all those people who said this wouldn't happen, we were just "being dramatic"? fark you. Die painfully and slow.

My state is looking to criminalize and invalidate my relationships.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

hardinparamedic: Alabama is suing to ban transgender therapy.
Tennessee just sued to overturn Obergfell
Texas is suing to overturn Lawrence
Mississippi, Kansas, and Texas are planning on suing to overturn griswold


And if anyone y=thinks the Republicans haven't been lining up cases like this just for this moment, that this isn't a coordinated effort, you're deluded.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: hardinparamedic: Alabama is suing to ban transgender therapy.
Tennessee just sued to overturn Obergfell
Texas is suing to overturn Lawrence
Mississippi, Kansas, and Texas are planning on suing to overturn griswold

And if anyone y=thinks the Republicans haven't been lining up cases like this just for this moment, that this isn't a coordinated effort, you're deluded.


At least 10 states have trigger laws in place invalidating any same sex marriages and banning further should obergfell be declaired invalid. Over 22 states have proposed or passed laws similar to Florida which ban public schools and colleges from talking about lgbt issues, and over 10 have proposed complete bans on transgender therapy and affirming treatment since Jan of this year.

Tennessee's AG has already issued a statement saying no one should honor any same sex marriage rights.
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If the Jon Stewart "You're Not Helping" meme existed 50 years ago, there would have been those who would have used it as a counterargument to Stonewall.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Happy Pride, everyone! 🌈
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Yee haw.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/i know, yankee
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I've been supporting gay rights both within the law and within my church (United Methodist) since I was in high school.

I took stands, gave speeches, argued, wrote letters and finally left the Methodist church because I couldn't attend a church that taught me to love my neighbor but wouldn't let my friends and family (and me, in some relationships) be recognized to love one another.

The church finally pulled their heads out of their asses and told the haters to leave if they can't accept love.... And now this Supreme Court.

I'm so depressed folks.  I'm sorry, but between gay rights and the environment and BLM and social justice and now abortion rights I'm just tired. I'm too sad to be angry.  I don't know how to keep fighting.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: hardinparamedic: Alabama is suing to ban transgender therapy.
Tennessee just sued to overturn Obergfell
Texas is suing to overturn Lawrence
Mississippi, Kansas, and Texas are planning on suing to overturn griswold

And if anyone y=thinks the Republicans haven't been lining up cases like this just for this moment, that this isn't a coordinated effort, you're deluded.


Someone needs to tell that log cabin Republican The media found who that said we didn't need to worry about any of those cases being overturned that he's a farking idiot.

I guess I mean continue to tell him he's a farking idiot
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Stonewall wasn;t the beginning of the struggle and it wasn't the end. Getting equality took decades of hard work by many people; and it is really dispiriting to see all our gains evaporate practically overnight. But we are still here, and the struggle continues.

When I am feeling depressed over corrent events, I'm reminded of this speech by G'Kar, leader of a race that had emerged from slavery only to be re-conquered by their former enslavers.

"No dictator, no invader can hold an imprisoned population by force of arms forever. There is no greater power in the universe than the need for freedom. Against that power, governments and tyrants and armies cannot stand. The Centauri learned this lesson once, we will teach it to them again. Though it take a thousand years, we will be free."

Gkar: Freedom
Youtube pJmuHNDcXLQ
 
Mimekiller
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
A good and healthy reminder that the state will never protect you. They will gleefully do great harm to you. Nothing has changed.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This needs a damned Hero tag.
 
Ham Sandvich [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

wingedkat: ... And now this Supreme Court.

I'm so depressed folks.  I'm sorry, but between gay rights and the environment and BLM and social justice and now abortion rights I'm just tired. I'm too sad to be angry.  I don't know how to keep fighting.


I find the best way to refill my spirits when the real world has worn them down, is to step away from the mayhem, and enjoy a favorite pastime, whatever that may be.

It's ok to disconnect for a weekend, watch your favorite movies, go for a long ride to a favorite place, anything that helps your mind break away. Then, you'll remember there's good things in this world and that they are worth the effort.

Good luck, friend.
 
