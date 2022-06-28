 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Ars Technica)   Instead of reaching both the North and South Rims during their visits, some are forced to remain perched on the edge of a far smaller basin   (arstechnica.com) divider line
6
    More: Sick, Grand Canyon, unconnected parts of the park, park service, Arizona, tidbit of good news, Colorado River, National Park Service, Grand Canyon National Park  
•       •       •

307 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jun 2022 at 9:38 PM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
MBooda
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I tried to apply to the park service for a rim job.

/or even axles or struts
 
johndalek
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i just imagine people sitting on their groover and all hell breaks loose.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Being that that are getting big crowds and it's the onset of Summer, this little outbreak might be shiatty, but it might just save some lives
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
By golly I think they have it covered.

"it seems they were instead met with a different germ that has been savagely hollowing out innards at a pace many orders of magnitude faster than the Colorado River gutted the southwestern section of the Colorado Plateau. Amid the smoothly carved buttes and intricately chiseled chasms serenely shaped over eons, park-goers are blowing chunks from both ends in hot seconds. "

If it gets better than that, show me.
 
Famous Thamas
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: By golly I think they have it covered.

"it seems they were instead met with a different germ that has been savagely hollowing out innards at a pace many orders of magnitude faster than the Colorado River gutted the southwestern section of the Colorado Plateau. Amid the smoothly carved buttes and intricately chiseled chasms serenely shaped over eons, park-goers are blowing chunks from both ends in hot seconds. "

If it gets better than that, show me.


I think Dr. Mole had been saving up puns for a while.  You could say she was constipunted.
 
patowen
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Someone took special glee in writing that.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.