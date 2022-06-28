 Skip to content
(Twitter) Nothing could escape the grooviness of the 1980s, not even tennis
29
    PSA, shot  
•       •       •

29 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Nailed to the perch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wimbledong
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That guy would have 5 million followers on tick tock, and some other dumb shiat.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone decided to check out the VHS tapes they found in grandma's attic?
 
Shagbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What in the Bjorn Borg did I just watch???
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
He's no Alex Higgins


Harry and Paul - Snooker & Alex Higgins
Youtube gRnDYFizjAQ


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o9KS2TgyLbk
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Someone decided to check out the VHS tapes they found in grandma's attic?


This guy's Twitter account is just videos that he found.

/Subby
//you're welcome
///Brian would be on the senior circuit now
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Terrible forehand volley; needs better footwork.
 
chrisco123
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Peter Samprass.  Agassi. Boris Pecker.  Rod Laver. I'm showing my age...
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Brian does NOT make my pants fit funny.

/ NTTIAWWT
 
emotion_lotion
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Correction.
The 80s were "rad"
The 70a were "groovy"
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Simona Halep of the past would like a word...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
emotion_lotion
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
70s

It is 2022 and we can't edit posts ?
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Brian should be arrested for racketeering.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
no i don't want to relive it. just want the music. thanks.

*still... clicks link... watches*

never want to go back to anything like that. ever.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I swear that guy looks just like the kid who was first singles at my high school, 1987-1989.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

WordsnCollision: Simona Halep of the past would like a word...

[Fark user image 707x465]


If I had a rack like that I'd never pay for another thing in my life. With money, anyway.
 
sweetfark
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
yeah, "rad" or "awesome" are more appropriate descriptors for the 80s. Late 60s and 70s would be called "groovy."
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well that certainly wasn't what I was expecting.

I expected more like....

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

emotion_lotion: Correction.
The 80s were "rad"
The 70a were "groovy"


Absolutely. "Groovy" didn't make a comeback until 1994, and then only ironically.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I don't know what I was expecting but it definitely wasn't gay stripper. FU submitter
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

sweetfark: yeah, "rad" or "awesome" are more appropriate descriptors for the 80s. Late 60s and 70s would be called "groovy."


Nobody has ever called the 80's "groovy" until this Fark headline, the 80s were very deliberately anti-groovy
 
NobleHam
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Video stopped before it got good, lame.
 
schubie
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

emotion_lotion: Correction.
The 80s were "rad"
The 70a were "groovy"


Awesome, and I still say it. I'll be in the nursing home and it will be, "Nurse Neveah, can crush some of those awesome sleeping pills into my applesauce?
 
Mukster
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That was some fancy ball handling
 
chitownmike
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

NobleHam: Video stopped before it got good, lame.


Metal pole bang
Youtube EQCs33qcmp0

I found the rest of it, enjoy
 
Snort
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
No olds gonna name drop Ivan Lendl for age cred?
 
Wessoman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That's not Tennis, that's just a pair of racquetballs.
 
WoodyHayes [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

