 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Even if the right wing comes after your marriage, you can still protect your surviving loved ones and ensure your wishes are followed, by means of a smart estate plan. Also, Popehat's dad was a badass   (twitter.com) divider line
37
    More: PSA, shot  
•       •       •

1452 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jun 2022 at 7:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And if you already have an end-of-life plan, you should update it as your life's circumstances change.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Serious Black: And if you already have an end-of-life plan, you should update it as your life's circumstances change.


For example, what if you become immortal?

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size

/We grillin' tonight!
 
assjuice
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If your tweet has 21 parts maybe you should find a better venue for your words.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 1 hour ago  

assjuice: If your tweet has 21 parts maybe you should find a better venue for your words.


Nonsense, if you have a message you go to the people
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

assjuice: If your tweet has 21 parts maybe you should find a better venue for your words.


Blogging is dead, old man.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 1 hour ago  

assjuice: If your tweet has 21 parts maybe you should find a better venue for your words.


I mean he just should probably post that all over because that's that good info
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  

assjuice: If your tweet has 21 parts maybe you should find a better venue for your words.


Scrolling is soooo hard!
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For end of life, durable power of attorney, and advanced directives, might I recommend the Five Wishes?
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well it might help if my links didn't get fecked.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Regardless, every adult,regardless of marital status, who has significant property (read: real estate) should have an end of life plan (trust) in order to have control of whom the property is to be passed along to.  The plan should be clear what happens when the first line of succession passes away, and when.  If there are people whom you absolutely do not want property to go to, or their offspring, you can have them declared as pre-deceased.

My brother in law took his own life within a month of his biological father passing away.  At least his father's plan was clear what would happen for that situation.  Which sucked for his girlfriend, because, in the end, she got nothing. But we, as a family, are taking care of her as well as we all can voluntarily.  And I'm not going to go into the story behind both my brother in law and his biological father, because its rather a sad and private tale which had zero to do with covid.

And in my plan, we already have one person declared pre-deceased. That was very freeing.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
You should probably have your end-of-life documents finalized and to your lawyer LOOOOONG before they are necessary. You never know when shiat might happen and you will wish you had filed those documents.

/ also...it's a little harder to get put in a conservatorship if you have the documents. You have more rights in prison than you do in a conservatorship
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
There is a certain optimism in hoping that a state that wishes to nullify your marriage and deny your essential humanity is going to work very hard to obey your estate plan and will.
 
brilett
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Good man.
 
Spermbot
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1541830849565294593.html
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Remember when 7 years ago those of us who predicted this would happen were called "dramatic" and told to calm down, this was settled law?

fark you. Eat your words and choke to death on them.
 
G. Tarrant [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

TheSubjunctive: There is a certain optimism in hoping that a state that wishes to nullify your marriage and deny your essential humanity is going to work very hard to obey your estate plan and will.


This.

Pre same-sex marriage, there were many gay couples that had many of these documents.

There were many hospital officials that gleefully ignored them, deferred to family instead, or told people to go get a court order to enforce them, often delaying until it was too late. Before same-sex marriage there were people disingenuously saying "We don't need it, they can get these other pieces of paper".

The thing that is and has been so important with respect to marriage is that it's simply done. You don't need 21 documents and directives. You don't need a court order. You don't need to fight the family. The entire system is based around defaulting to the simple piece of paper known as a marriage license. There are HUNDREDS of separate rights and privileges granted with one of those for a $30 license fee, as opposed to dozens of individual documents that would cost gay couples thousands of dollars and still run the risk of being ignored by bigots.

It's that important.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I love it when a elderly fella with a rock solid estate drawn up comes into my office and suddenly wants to add nurse Wanda as his POA.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

TheSubjunctive: There is a certain optimism in hoping that a state that wishes to nullify your marriage and deny your essential humanity is going to work very hard to obey your estate plan and will.


Banks don't give a fark about a will. Probate court establishes an executor and that person is supposed to follow the will. If they don't? Well the family can sue the executor and then the courts get involved. An estate is much more likely to be followed.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

G. Tarrant: Before same-sex marriage there were people disingenuously saying "We don't need it, they can get these other pieces of paper".


And after Obergefell, they disingenuously whined "why wasn't a civil union good enough?"  "biatch, you passed a state constitutional amendment banning civil unions not four gorram years ago! GFY!"
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If?!?!?!

Oh my sweet, sweet summer child.
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
One thing many people don't think about is post death cash flow. Between the death and the filing of the will all assets are frozen. This means your loved ones may have to foot the bill for the funeral, monthly bills, etc. The best way around it is to have some kind of account (checking, savings, money market) held jointly by you and your executor. Since it is held jointly, it will not be frozen. The executor cannot access single owner accounts and all POA's end at death.

My SIL found this out when her mother died so my Mom put my brother on her savings and checking so he could access it upon her death. It really helped when the time came to finalize the estate because nobody had to use their own money and figure out reimbursements.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: TheSubjunctive: There is a certain optimism in hoping that a state that wishes to nullify your marriage and deny your essential humanity is going to work very hard to obey your estate plan and will.

Banks don't give a fark about a will. Probate court establishes an executor and that person is supposed to follow the will. If they don't? Well the family can sue the executor and then the courts get involved. An estate is much more likely to be followed.


Sorry meant to say a Trust is more likely to be followed . The hearing got me started early.
 
Wulfman
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

assjuice: If your tweet has 21 parts maybe you should find a better venue for your words.



HAHAHAHAHA I've seen some petty complaints on here but goddamn
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Wulfman: assjuice: If your tweet has 21 parts maybe you should find a better venue for your words.


HAHAHAHAHA I've seen some petty complaints on here but goddamn


The handle fit, that's for sure.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What do you mean "Even if"? It's "When".
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: What do you mean "Even if"? It's "When".


The trigger hasn't been pulled yet, but they are definitely pointing the overturn gun at our face with booger hook on bang switch.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

catmandu: One thing many people don't think about is post death cash flow. Between the death and the filing of the will all assets are frozen. This means your loved ones may have to foot the bill for the funeral, monthly bills, etc. The best way around it is to have some kind of account (checking, savings, money market) held jointly by you and your executor. Since it is held jointly, it will not be frozen. The executor cannot access single owner accounts and all POA's end at death.


It also regularly surprises people that their "joint" credit card was, in like 95% of cases, one person's with an authorized user.  Joint cards accounts exist but it's rare.  A mess when a couple has a dozen autopay bills flowing through that card.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Estate planning atty here.

Many states have streamlined laws for health care directives and power of attorney. You can often download a HCD form from many health care providers' sites, fill it out and sign it with a notary present. Some states allow a "short form statutory" POA, which is often a check-a-box form that you fill out, sign and notarize. In MN, you can download both of these forms from the state AG's site.

Pick your fiduciaries carefully. They will take care of your finances while you're alive (POA), guide your medical treatment, and settle your estate after you die. Nominate more than one, to serve in succession. If the first fiduciary isn't able or available, then the next one serves, and so forth.

Wills are something that should be left to professionals. They don't have to be very expensive if you shop around. Even a "basic will" can be drafted by a competent attorney for around $500 or so. Money well-spent.

If you want your estate to avoid probate you will need to register a transfer on death deed (TODD) for real property to convey it directly to your beneficiaries after you die. You can put PODs on bank accounts and other financial instruments to name beneficiaries. Anything that is conveyed directly to beneficiaries is considered outside of your probate estate. Do this and all that is left to distribute by a will are your personal items. In many states, if the total of that "stuff" is worth less than a certain amount (usually 50-75k, depending on the state's law), the estate can be settled without going to probate. Your executor just pays bills and distributes whatever remains to the heirs.

Same-sex married couples should especially have a good estate plan. If same sex marriages are ever invalidated or even called into question, the laws of intestacy (for people with no valid will) may not recognize a surviving same-sex spouse, and your assets may go instead to other family members.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Marriage is not about love.

Marriage is not about religion.

Marriage is about property. That's why conservatives want to deny same-sex and interracial marriages. It's about denying property rights to those people.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Or, if you live in some backward, pigshiat, Republican Evangelical theocracy state, your partner's kids can contest that will and have a judge rule that your partner, since she had children with a husband before, was really heterosexual and must have been mentally unstable and coerced by you into changing her will, making it null and void.

The Republicans knew what they were doing when they started quietly getting judges on the bench in courts of all types.  Also school board members, local politicians, and probably f*cking HOA Boards.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

EBN-OZN: Estate planning atty here.

Many states have streamlined laws for health care directives and power of attorney. You can often download a HCD form from many health care providers' sites, fill it out and sign it with a notary present. Some states allow a "short form statutory" POA, which is often a check-a-box form that you fill out, sign and notarize. In MN, you can download both of these forms from the state AG's site.

Pick your fiduciaries carefully. They will take care of your finances while you're alive (POA), guide your medical treatment, and settle your estate after you die. Nominate more than one, to serve in succession. If the first fiduciary isn't able or available, then the next one serves, and so forth.

Wills are something that should be left to professionals. They don't have to be very expensive if you shop around. Even a "basic will" can be drafted by a competent attorney for around $500 or so. Money well-spent.

If you want your estate to avoid probate you will need to register a transfer on death deed (TODD) for real property to convey it directly to your beneficiaries after you die. You can put PODs on bank accounts and other financial instruments to name beneficiaries. Anything that is conveyed directly to beneficiaries is considered outside of your probate estate. Do this and all that is left to distribute by a will are your personal items. In many states, if the total of that "stuff" is worth less than a certain amount (usually 50-75k, depending on the state's law), the estate can be settled without going to probate. Your executor just pays bills and distributes whatever remains to the heirs.

Same-sex married couples should especially have a good estate plan. If same sex marriages are ever invalidated or even called into question, the laws of intestacy (for people with no valid will) may not recognize a surviving same-sex spouse, and your assets may go instead to other family members.


What would you advise for a single gay person estranged for decades from their family and no partner?  Right now, I leave it all to charities and have an Advance Directive, but no one to be my fiduciary or have medical power of attorney.
 
Birnone
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If you care what happens to the things and people you leave behind, you should have a plan. If you don't care then have no plan and let people fight it out after you're dead. This has nothing to do with rights or Supreme Court rulings.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TheSubjunctive: There is a certain optimism in hoping that a state that wishes to nullify your marriage and deny your essential humanity is going to work very hard to obey your estate plan and will.


USC Sec. 120.10.A.(c).3:  "In the event of no clearly stated line of succession, all holdings shall be forfeit to the regional diocese in the interest of promoting the greater good."
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: EBN-OZN: Estate planning atty here.

Many states have streamlined laws for health care directives and power of attorney. You can often download a HCD form from many health care providers' sites, fill it out and sign it with a notary present. Some states allow a "short form statutory" POA, which is often a check-a-box form that you fill out, sign and notarize. In MN, you can download both of these forms from the state AG's site.

Pick your fiduciaries carefully. They will take care of your finances while you're alive (POA), guide your medical treatment, and settle your estate after you die. Nominate more than one, to serve in succession. If the first fiduciary isn't able or available, then the next one serves, and so forth.

Wills are something that should be left to professionals. They don't have to be very expensive if you shop around. Even a "basic will" can be drafted by a competent attorney for around $500 or so. Money well-spent.

If you want your estate to avoid probate you will need to register a transfer on death deed (TODD) for real property to convey it directly to your beneficiaries after you die. You can put PODs on bank accounts and other financial instruments to name beneficiaries. Anything that is conveyed directly to beneficiaries is considered outside of your probate estate. Do this and all that is left to distribute by a will are your personal items. In many states, if the total of that "stuff" is worth less than a certain amount (usually 50-75k, depending on the state's law), the estate can be settled without going to probate. Your executor just pays bills and distributes whatever remains to the heirs.

Same-sex married couples should especially have a good estate plan. If same sex marriages are ever invalidated or even called into question, the laws of intestacy (for people with no valid will) may not recognize a surviving same-sex spouse, and your assets may go instead to other family members.

What would you advise for a single gay person estranged for decades from their family and no partner?  Right now, I leave it all to charities and have an Advance Directive, but no one to be my fiduciary or have medical power of attorney.


I would be honored to come say really nice things at your funeral if you wanted to make me your heir.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: EBN-OZN: Estate planning atty here.

Many states have streamlined laws for health care directives and power of attorney. You can often download a HCD form from many health care providers' sites, fill it out and sign it with a notary present. Some states allow a "short form statutory" POA, which is often a check-a-box form that you fill out, sign and notarize. In MN, you can download both of these forms from the state AG's site.

Pick your fiduciaries carefully. They will take care of your finances while you're alive (POA), guide your medical treatment, and settle your estate after you die. Nominate more than one, to serve in succession. If the first fiduciary isn't able or available, then the next one serves, and so forth.

Wills are something that should be left to professionals. They don't have to be very expensive if you shop around. Even a "basic will" can be drafted by a competent attorney for around $500 or so. Money well-spent.

If you want your estate to avoid probate you will need to register a transfer on death deed (TODD) for real property to convey it directly to your beneficiaries after you die. You can put PODs on bank accounts and other financial instruments to name beneficiaries. Anything that is conveyed directly to beneficiaries is considered outside of your probate estate. Do this and all that is left to distribute by a will are your personal items. In many states, if the total of that "stuff" is worth less than a certain amount (usually 50-75k, depending on the state's law), the estate can be settled without going to probate. Your executor just pays bills and distributes whatever remains to the heirs.

Same-sex married couples should especially have a good estate plan. If same sex marriages are ever invalidated or even called into question, the laws of intestacy (for people with no valid will) may not recognize a surviving same-sex spouse, and your assets may go instead to other family members.

What would you advise for a single gay person estra ...


If you die without a will (intestacy), the assets could end up going to some estranged family member--next of kin. One option would be to set up a charitable trust and assign a commercial trustee, but those trustees charge a fee.

Having an agent who is granted medical POA is helpful, as they can guide doctors in explaining what your values and wishes are in the event cannot state them yourself. However, an advance directive without naming an agent (what used to be called a "living will") still gives instructions as to what care you want and don't want. If properly executed, it should be valid and can give helpful information to your care providers.

Visit an estate planning atty, in your state. Many give free initial consultations. There are many options out there. Best of luck!
 
alienated
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I cannot stress this enough. If you are Queer , in any fashion, make friends with others, preferably of a different gender. Gay man ? Lesbian ? Trans? It DOESN'T MATTER. Make Friends. Talk about these important things. Do a " cover marriege". Cover your damn bases. PLEASE.
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.