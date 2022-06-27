 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(1011 Now Lincoln)   Looks like there will be some sweet ribeye deals coming to parking lots just in time for the holiday   (1011now.com) divider line
24
    More: Scary, Truck, Tractor unit, Copyright, GRAND ISLAND, Schuyler Colfax, Single person, Nebraska State Patrol, All rights reserved  
•       •       •

1013 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jun 2022 at 4:21 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*psst*

Hey buddy wanna buy some STEAKS?
 
Bartle J.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't have a cow, man.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At this time meat could be more valuable than the Lufthansa heist.
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's an island in Nebraska?
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, has anyone posted that Meat Sale pic?
 
AdrienVeidt
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Hmm, maybe it's time to watch Trailer Park Boys.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Hey, has anyone posted that Meat Sale pic?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You had me at 'huge meat'.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Huge meat theft." Sounds sexy.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

brilett: There's an island in Nebraska?


Yes! Nehbrahoma Island, home to the quaint hamlet of Bumshart. Just drive until you see a gap in the corn and it's 10 miles north.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

brilett: There's an island in Nebraska?


Short answer: No
Long answer: Nope
 
johndalek
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
is Drew having a barbecue this weekend?
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Hey, has anyone posted that Meat Sale pic?


This one?
Fark user imageView Full Size

Or, do you mean this one?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I suggest we send in Rick Perry to investigate...Maybe he can get some credit to get that grade raised up
a letter..
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The truck in North Dallas is a legit bulk distributor who does the cheap ribeye as a charitable fundraising event around town. I've actually bought from their warehouse for a party.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Shrimp and lobsters are the best. They always move fast.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Your mom was guilty of a huge meat theft when she took all 3 inches of my bologna last night, Subby.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Let me know if you're planning a barbecue, I know a guy.
 
Gawdzila [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
My first thought at this headline was that a truck with a livestock trailer crashed.
 
special20
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: Squid_for_Brains: Hey, has anyone posted that Meat Sale pic?

This one?
[Fark user image 276x182]
Or, do you mean this one?
[Fark user image 276x182]


I think he meant this one:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.