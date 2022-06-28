 Skip to content
(Twitter)   What kind of car would one buy for $50?   (twitter.com) divider line
30
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
We're not even trying to get it back, so go out and have a nice lunch on us.
 
spontn80 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I bought a datsun b210 for a 51/4" floppy drive some years ago. I drove that thing hard hard for two years and abandoned it on the side of the freeway on ramp when midway through the right turn it could no longer turn left and then that wheel fell off. good times. that car had my construction site comms radio/phone kit in it that was worth significantly more than the car itself. Thousands more. good times. Dollars to donuts I made more money with that stupid car than I did with my next two combined.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
marklar2012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
$50 Matchbox car on Ebay.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The Milwaukee Police Department and Safe Auto Group are teaming up to give $50 gift cards to people who have had their car stolen


In Milwaukee it'll buy 10 gallons of gas for ... a lawnmower.
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
For $75 I got a 1971 Dodge Dart Swinger with a wrecked left rear quarter panel and most of the push rods bent or broken. About a weeks worth of work and another $100 I got it running and drove it around until I learned the hard way not to drop it into low 2 when doing 80mph.
 
kenundrummer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What kind of mental defect posts a tweet on Fark?!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"It's the thought that counts."

What thought was involved here?
 
drewogatory
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

marklar2012: [Fark user image 425x278]


Why is the fiberglass nose rusty?
 
TheRealSecurb
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
When I was a kid in the 80's you could get a beater from the junkyard for $50-$100 that would get you through the winter.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Car?

That isn't even a tank of gas.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
One that goes with your $500 house.
 
kindms
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
ive got a toyota corolla in the driveway i might let go for 50$ you tow it
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

kenundrummer: What kind of mental defect posts a tweet on Fark?


Look, I know you've been Boomering out in your spare time lately, but Twitter is media.

Many many threads here are based on Tweets, and have been for at least 5 years now.
 
Fart And Smunny
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
A remote control car? Like a toy?
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
A frame, thats what you would get for 50 bucks
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I bought an F-150 for $800 and put $400 into new tires and $130 into a starter.  It lasted me four years and I loved it.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

kenundrummer: What kind of mental defect posts a tweet on Fark?!


Torn between Smart and Funny and learned you can do both.
 
Gonzo317
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

marklar2012: [Fark user image 425x278]


Would be worth much more that $50, even in that condition.
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I need some more info here. What if I, ummm..."commandeer" a car, but someone "commandeers" it from me, can I still get a $50 gift card?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
You laugh, but we scored an unregistered Chevy Spectrum manual from my shady AF mechanic. We raced it up and down an old abandoned airstrip before later loading it with black powder and bottles of gasoline and then exploding it. This was back in the good ole days, so that was just boys being boys.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

marklar2012: [Fark user image 425x278]


Fifty smackers? Sold!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
True story:  In 1984, my dad purchased a (I think) 1974 Dodge Monaco for 2 cases of beer.  He did some work on it, and sold it for $200.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's a car, Michael, what could it cost, $10?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Milwaukee Police and Safe Auto Group are teaming up to help Safe Auto Group get marketing data.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I got one of these in about 1994 for $25. It needed a battery and I reupholstered the seat myself.

sohc4.comView Full Size
 
