(Tampa Bay Times)   Florida Cop, usually farking around at work, picks random car at Walmart and tags it in the system as possible drug dealer so he looked busy that day   (tampabay.com) divider line
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Deputy Sacino did this for self-serving reasons, to conceal his lack of activity and incompetence

Don't you hate it when your incompetence shows, and you try to cover it up, but you're so incompetent that more incompetence comes to light as you explain things in the most incompetent way?

/Florida-man wearing a badge
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"It's a serious matter. Deputy Sacino did this for self-serving reasons, to conceal his lack of activity and incompetence, with no regard of the consequences this report could have had for the citizen involved, or for any citizen operating that vehicle in the future."

No, seriously. Why was he really fired?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Maybe he needed to defend all cops on fark in his... cruiser. Maybe.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
At least if he's surfing the net he's not shooting unarmed people.
 
beth_lida
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
There's always an opening for police in Uvalde, Texas.
 
Churchy LaFemme [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Enjoy your new job in the next town over.
 
MBooda
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Sheriff's officials said the owner of the vehicle that Sacino put into the computer system could have been adversely affected, but was not. The report has since been deleted from the agency's system.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kb7rky
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mugato: "It's a serious matter. Deputy Sacino did this for self-serving reasons, to conceal his lack of activity and incompetence, with no regard of the consequences this report could have had for the citizen involved, or for any citizen operating that vehicle in the future."

No, seriously. Why was he really fired?


Yes.

Next question, please.
 
mossberg
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Surprised the FOP hasn't released a statement vigorously defending him and demanding his reinstatement.
 
MBooda
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

mossberg: Surprised the FOP hasn't released a statement


Maybe Dapper Dan has.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Sheriff's officials said that on March 30, Sacino was told to do "proactive initiatives focusing on traffic enforcement" in the area of Seminole Boulevard. Instead, Sacino "sat idle in his agency assigned patrol vehicle for over four hours surfing the internet," the agency's news release states.

In other words, they told him to go handout some revenue raising traffic tickets. He didn't. He's a damn hero and should get a medal.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
But if you tag one car a day, you have met the job responsibilities of a Florida cop.

I'm guessing the owner of the car didn't die in a hail of cop bullets, so there's that.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: At least if he's surfing the net he's not shooting unarmed people.


He probably wouldn't have been fired for the latter
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
He was wasting his time working for the PD.  He needs to go work at Mar a Lago.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"It is very serious, and it's criminal grounds and grounds to be fired," Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said in a statement.

So, when will the charges be filed?
 
fatalvenom
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What's his Fark handle?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
...Instead, Sacino "sat idle in his agency assigned patrol vehicle for over four hours surfing the internet,"

Idle? I'm sure a quick looksy with a UV light would prove otherwise

That would be my *ahem* professional opinion
 
starsrift
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Children have to work to meet state education requirement standards.

Cops do not.

Think about that. A 9 year old is held to a higher standard of accountability than a police officer.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mugato: "It's a serious matter. Deputy Sacino did this for self-serving reasons, to conceal his lack of activity and incompetence, with no regard of the consequences this report could have had for the citizen involved, or for any citizen operating that vehicle in the future."

No, seriously. Why was he really fired?


He was sent out to write tickets and make some money, and failed. You need to be buds with the Sheriff if you want to just fark around all day
 
Russ1642
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Paywalled
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I look at this guy as a relatively good cop.
 
CruiserTwelve [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Maybe he needed to defend all cops on fark in his... cruiser. Maybe.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
