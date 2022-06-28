 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC Washington)   Remember that awesome video where now-deceased newscasters Jim Vance and George Michael lose it over a runway model in high heels repeatedly falling over? Well, the station finally tracked down the model. Fark: And she's as awesome as the video   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
31
    More: Cool, Laughter, Vivienne Westwood, Fashion, WRC-TV, Comedy, Video footage of a model, Humour, Kamila Wawrzyniak  
•       •       •

2549 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jun 2022 at 3:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They're both dead now
d1qxviojg2h5lt.cloudfront.netView Full Size

/grew up in DC area watching them every night (when they were alive)
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now find Ernie Anastos's chicken.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've watched that video (of the newscasters, not the model interview) probably about 100 times over the years since Vance died. And it never fails to crack me up, no matter what. That's some true comedy gold, and it makes it even better to know that the model in question can see humor in it, too.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The menace of platform shoes
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uzzah
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jbc: Now find Ernie Anastos's chicken.


But don't touch it...
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Black Box Recorder - Andrew Ridgley
Youtube r6-T3encTg4
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: I've watched that video (of the newscasters, not the model interview) probably about 100 times over the years since Vance died. And it never fails to crack me up, no matter what. That's some true comedy gold, and it makes it even better to know that the model in question can see humor in it, too.


George Michaels Sports Machine?

Grew up in DC area vaguely remember a show called that growing up myself.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And you thought walking and chewing gum at the same time was challenging.  Try walking and carrying a watering can!

/jk
//good on her for being a good sport about it
///
 
calufrax
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hugram: RIP
[Fark user image 850x478]


RIP
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

calufrax: hugram: RIP
[Fark user image 850x478]

RIP
[pbs.twimg.com image 420x428]


Don't give me false hopes.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Walker:
/grew up in DC area watching them every night (when they were alive)

Me too.  We used to have this little black and white TV when I was a kid growing up in Falls Church in the 80's and 90's, and they were on every night during dinner.   You want something that's gonna hit you right in the feels?   Here you go:

MFSB - My Mood (Official Audio)
Youtube -iejqSJKmUM


/the broadcast sign off music every Friday night
//miss those guys, and that era, so damn much
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vance was the greatest anchor ever. Period

/raised on WRC news, even when Steve Doocy was Bob Ryan's backup weatherman
//he sucked at that too
 
CrosswordWithAPen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn.  Memories flooding back.  George Michael and the Boss Jocks at WFIL.  Great voice, great delivery, born at the right time to use it in radio and TV.  Every evening, tuned to 560 and hearing George Michael's voice from the tween to early teen years, playing the music, including that long-gone era when a station could play songs that might be the hits someday soon.
Jim Vance too.  Groundbreaker in broadcasting, like his friend Ed Bradley.
And here they are, laughing like a couple of school boys.
I didn't know I needed something like this today.  But it did.  Thanks Subby!
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: I've watched that video (of the newscasters, not the model interview) probably about 100 times over the years since Vance died. And it never fails to crack me up, no matter what. That's some true comedy gold, and it makes it even better to know that the model in question can see humor in it, too.


Glenn Brenner is "Unprofessional"
Youtube RdUDL1bD7U4
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Published September 29, 2017 • Updated on September 30, 2017 at 8:53 am

oK..
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I didn't break my leg. I'm still alive, so everything is fine," she said.

Good thing!

farm4.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
bill_wonka
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Maybe she was distracted by the background art.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I  would not kicker her out for eating crackers.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: Published September 29, 2017 • Updated on September 30, 2017 at 8:53 am

oK..


I know, it should have had the news flash tag
 
Cewley [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Washington has amazingly bad news anchors for a major city.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Farkers freak out about Polish jokes since Ukraine was invaded. But her sense of humour is the typical self-aware Polish sense of humour. Wry hyperbole about our incompetence when all goes well (a form of slapstick modesty), and sensibly laughing when all goes awry (a sign that bad luck isn't a setback).
 
foo monkey
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: Pocket Ninja: I've watched that video (of the newscasters, not the model interview) probably about 100 times over the years since Vance died. And it never fails to crack me up, no matter what. That's some true comedy gold, and it makes it even better to know that the model in question can see humor in it, too.

George Michaels Sports Machine?

Grew up in DC area vaguely remember a show called that growing up myself.


It was nationally syndicated.  Lots of Gen X have a vague memory of it, but it's more cemented for DC-area peeps.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
When I first saw this I couldn't laugh until I knew she was alright.  The ankle wobbling is hard to watch for a guy that's badly broken a leg before.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Pocket Ninja: I've watched that video (of the newscasters, not the model interview) probably about 100 times over the years since Vance died. And it never fails to crack me up, no matter what. That's some true comedy gold, and it makes it even better to know that the model in question can see humor in it, too.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/RdUDL1bD7U4]


For context, Glenn Brenner was on the DC CBS affiliate and George Michaels was on the NBC station.  They were good friends and would f*ck with each other Ron Burgundy-style.  Brenner once took his entire staff to the Superbowl, ordered a huge meal for his team at the hotel, then charged it to Michaels' room.  Michaels' was a pioneer in presenting sports in the blam-blam-blam energetic format we see today.  His syndicated show was in influence to everything that's followed.  Brenner was a comedian who loved sports.  You didn't watch him for sports news.  You watched him for the laughs.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Does anyone remember Captain Dan, the traffic helicopter pilot from back then?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I remember that and damn if it didn't make me crack up too. Sometimes you can just lose it no matter how hard you try not too. I do really miss The Sports Machine, George Michael did such a great job with sports and not all the BS of the business of sports that so many sports shows do these days.
CSB I did get to go to George Michaels house one time, my boss at the time was friends with him and sent me over with a gift basket for him, his house was pretty nice, had a horse farm and a great view of Sugarloaf mountain.

That clip also reminds me of when Gilbert Gottfried was at a Baltimore radio station and lost it while they were talking about a baby being breastfed baby by its drunk crackhead mom . They played it when he died and made me laugh again
https://soundcloud.com/98online/gilbert-gottfried-inappropriately-laughing-at-news
 
maudibjr
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

groppet: I remember that and damn if it didn't make me crack up too. Sometimes you can just lose it no matter how hard you try not too. I do really miss The Sports Machine, George Michael did such a great job with sports and not all the BS of the business of sports that so many sports shows do these days.
CSB I did get to go to George Michaels house one time, my boss at the time was friends with him and sent me over with a gift basket for him, his house was pretty nice, had a horse farm and a great view of Sugarloaf mountain.

That clip also reminds me of when Gilbert Gottfried was at a Baltimore radio station and lost it while they were talking about a baby being breastfed baby by its drunk crackhead mom . They played it when he died and made me laugh again
https://soundcloud.com/98online/gilbert-gottfried-inappropriately-laughing-at-news


Holy crap I remember hearing that live when i was driving around
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
No.

*sees video*

Okay it was kinda funny how her ankles gave out like an old slapstick skit. Should've been dubbed over by some of that amusing falling down music
 
A_fuente
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

CrosswordWithAPen: Damn.  Memories flooding back.  George Michael and the Boss Jocks at WFIL.  Great voice, great delivery, born at the right time to use it in radio and TV.  Every evening, tuned to 560 and hearing George Michael's voice from the tween to early teen years, playing the music, including that long-gone era when a station could play songs that might be the hits someday soon.


I was mostly unfamiliar with what was going on in DC media in those days, but in the 70's George was the guy who replaced Cousin Brucie on 77 WABC in New York. Owned evenings on the radio for years.

A nice guy who passed too soon.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.