 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Ghislaine Maxwell gets 20 years to not kill herself   (cnn.com) divider line
67
    More: News, shot  
•       •       •

1240 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 28 Jun 2022 at 2:51 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



67 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't rat out Trump and Clinton, eh? Hmm...
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's a rich girl, who went too far...
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I give her two weeks.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Five months later, we get some sweet "Maxwell didn't kill herself" memes!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So all all the people that seem to be in that little world of icky, she's the only one that's taken a fall?
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who were her clients? The lists exist but they're protecting someone or many people.  I want to know who the child molesters are.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keep an eye on Epstein's mom!
 
ybishop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
20 years at 60?  So, life it is then.  Going to be rough on her, probably never done any real work her whole life.

And I don't feel bad for her, I feel bad that this will stop here, there's an army of people enabling this.  Lots of blind eyes.
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: Who were her clients? The lists exist but they're protecting someone or many people.  I want to know who the child molesters are.


Anyone who follows qanon.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A twitter link to Reuters.
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chances are she'll be put in a seg unit for her own protection. She wouldn't last long in general pop.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: Who were her clients? The lists exist but they're protecting someone or many people.  I want to know who the child molesters are.


Trump, Clinton, Prince Andrew, Alan Dershowitz, just to start...
 
hammettman
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
And as a positive for her fellow inmates, she said she would teach them yoga.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

edmo: So all all the people that seem to be in that little world of icky, she's the only one that's taken a fall?


That's how they want it, that's how it will happen.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Now release the client list.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

edmo: So all all the people that seem to be in that little world of icky, she's the only one that's taken a fall?


It was live in a cell for a decade or not live. Easy choice.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
inb4 "oh she's a woman that's why she got 20."

Literally the kind of cynicism Putin cleans up with, just saying.  I frankly enjoy pointing it out these days.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
She'll be out in ~7 years.

She'll appeal, get it lowered from 20 to 10-12.

It's probably works out to ~1 month for every underage pon-tang she farked with.
 
p51d007
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Oh, her client list will be released... But you can bet it will only be the people they want you to know about. 😉
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
State or Federal prison? Even Martha Stewart could tough out camp cupcake.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: feckingmorons: Who were her clients? The lists exist but they're protecting someone or many people.  I want to know who the child molesters are.

Trump, Clinton, Prince Andrew, Alan Dershowitz, just to start...


So make the lists public.  I don't care who it is they need to shunned (and prosecuted if possible).
 
Poster1212
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: She'll be out in ~7 years.

She'll appeal, get it lowered from 20 to 10-12.

It's probably works out to ~1 month for every underage pon-tang she farked with.


Federal prison doesn't do gain time like that.  She can get up to 1080 days gain time (54/yr) but generally that only advances their time to release to a halfway house.  She is doing at least 17 years.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: BeotchPudding: She'll be out in ~7 years.

She'll appeal, get it lowered from 20 to 10-12.

It's probably works out to ~1 month for every underage pon-tang she farked with.

Federal prison doesn't do gain time like that.  She can get up to 1080 days gain time (54/yr) but generally that only advances their time to release to a halfway house.  She is doing at least 17 years.


Don't "correct" someone on the same side as you like that!
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Cokezeroinacan: feckingmorons: Who were her clients? The lists exist but they're protecting someone or many people.  I want to know who the child molesters are.

Anyone who follows qanon.


So why is Biden or whoever protecting the Quanon?
 
Cheesehead_Dave [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Ms. Maxwell has already experienced hard time during detention under conditions far more onerous and punitive than any experienced by a typical pretrial detainee, and she is preparing to spend significantly more time behind bars," Maxwell's attorneys said in their sentencing recommendation. "Her life has been ruined. Since Epstein's death, her life has been threatened and death threats continue while she is incarcerated."

wompampsupport.azureedge.netView Full Size
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
For all the lives she hurt?

pfft
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This is her chance to show us all that rich people really are genetically superior to everyone else.
I'm sure she's going to be just fine!
 
spaceherpes
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'll be seeing you real soon
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

whidbey: feckingmorons: BeotchPudding: She'll be out in ~7 years.

She'll appeal, get it lowered from 20 to 10-12.

It's probably works out to ~1 month for every underage pon-tang she farked with.

Federal prison doesn't do gain time like that.  She can get up to 1080 days gain time (54/yr) but generally that only advances their time to release to a halfway house.  She is doing at least 17 years.

Don't "correct" someone on the same side as you like that!


Just sharing facts I know from my stint in the pen.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Is she still a British citizen? Seems like prince Andrew might arrange for her to be transferred to the UK and then released once the press forgets about her.
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If anyone needs a broken security camera for, I dunno, spare parts there's one in her cell.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Lets make sure the video camera's are recording and the guards aren't sleeping this time, OK?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This is on the entertainment tab?
 
Pincy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Trump will pardon her in 2025.
 
delysid25
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Walker: I give her two weeks.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Nirbo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: A twitter link to Reuters.
[media.giphy.com image 350x201]


This is the world we live in old timer.

I for one wake up happy every day it's not TikTok talking about t he twitter link to Reuters.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

freddyV: For all the lives she hurt?

pfft


What about the majority that made a fortune and had a blast?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

OldRod: This is on the entertainment tab?


Are you not entertained?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Entertainment tab? What are you telling us about yourself, subby?
 
iaazathot
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Who were her clients? The lists exist but they're protecting someone or many people.  I want to know who the child molesters are.


Trump, Clinton, Gats, some royalty, etc. I hope they take all of them down. That way Trump would be sure to go down. I am fine with Clinton getting busted too, even if Hillary was somehow involved. Your move.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
that plea window closed
amirite?
 
Nimbull
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
With media outlets vested in either right or left wing politics who would seriously put out a list that implicates their team? If they put out a partial list people will know they're just trying to sully the other guy and play innocent. That list will never make the light of day since neither side wants to explain why it's been redacted for their safety.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

whidbey: inb4 "oh she's a woman that's why she got 20."

Literally the kind of cynicism Putin cleans up with, just saying.  I frankly enjoy pointing it out these days.


God that's sad.
 
Invisible Obama
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Ms. Maxwell, we regret to inform you that next week you will commit suicide.

Tragic.  Nothing could be done to prevent you from hanging yourself in your cell.

Of course, no autopsy will be performed.

. . .what a loss.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Rot in a cell, human filth.

You deserve far worse, but justice has morals, unlike you.
 
testosteronephobe
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Nimbull: With media outlets vested in either right or left wing politics who would seriously put out a list that implicates their team? If they put out a partial list people will know they're just trying to sully the other guy and play innocent. That list will never make the light of day since neither side wants to explain why it's been redacted for their safety.


Meh.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

edmo: So all all the people that seem to be in that little world of icky, she's the only one that's taken a fall?


Epstein took a fall. Granted, it was a short fall.
 
Displayed 50 of 67 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.