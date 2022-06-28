 Skip to content
(Jacksonville.com)   A $2.3 million, five-bedroom, five-bathroom house listed for just $21,000 is an incredible surprise in this housing market. It was certainly a surprise to the actual, unsuspecting homeowners   (jacksonville.com) divider line

AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Guerrilla sales team, we keep the overhead down  and pass the savings on to you!
 
meanmutton
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
How does anyone fall for that scam?
 
rfenster
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Grauenwolf
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

meanmutton: How does anyone fall for that scam?


"Hey, check this out. They mispriced their house.

Here's the deal. If we offer to buy it before they fix the price, they are legally obligated to sell it to us. Just like if they mispriced some steak at the grocery store.

I need you give me the money now, like right now, so I can lock in a bid. We can have you in escrow before the end of the week if we act fast. But we need to do this before they wise up, so hurry."

-- It's easy to con someone if that someone thinks they are in on the con.
 
Trik
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
New Rising Sun
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

meanmutton: How does anyone fall for that scam?


FTA:  "A few times a year we sell one or a few of our homes to first time buyers for under $50,000. This is done as a tax rite off for us, & to bless a family or individual that needs it, & as being a first time buyer, may not be able to get a home otherwise."
The listing explicitly warned people with representation - such as Realtors, lenders, investors and attorneys - not to contact the "seller." It also excluded anyone who has owned a home previously.

Obvious spelling error, appeal to religion, targeting low-income/desperate people without experience buying a home.  Just like the scam emails that are blatantly dumb, they're a filter to make sure they're more likely to reach low-information targets with a background that suggests they'll be gullible and/or not know what they're asked to do isn't normal.  Make sure enough people see it and someone out there will think it's a blessing from god for their family and think "send $2000? Sweet, drain the bank account, we can't afford to not do it!"
 
