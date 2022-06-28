 Skip to content
(8 News Now)   Remember back in the good old days when Lake Mead was so full of water it was a problem? 1983 does   (8newsnow.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Nice to know at least one problem has been solved.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I remember in 1985 talking about this in my 6th grade class. Some were suggesting that we'd have to rename it Hoover Falls.

Thankfully, crisis was averted with the mega-drought!
 
Dafatone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is beyond me how a headline (TFA not fark headline) can describe the exact opposite problem as "similar."
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well geez, the solution is obvious. Just mix 1985's Lake Mead with 2022's Lake Mead, split the water volume, and both time periods will be happy.

Why am I the only one who thinks of these things?
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dafatone: It is beyond me how a headline (TFA not fark headline) can describe the exact opposite problem as "similar."


As in "a problem", or as in an extreme.
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  

special20: Dafatone: It is beyond me how a headline (TFA not fark headline) can describe the exact opposite problem as "similar."

As in "a problem", or as in an extreme.


Oh wait, I said I was sick of explaining shiat to you morons...

carry on.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun fact: All the people in that news story are probably dead now.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: Fun fact: All the people in that news story are probably in that lake now.


FTFY
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EdgeRunner: Well geez, the solution is obvious. Just mix 1985's Lake Mead with 2022's Lake Mead, split the water volume, and both time periods will be happy.

Why am I the only one who thinks of these things?


So you want to build a sort of "Time Tunnel" between them?
 
duke3522
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spring 1983 I was following the Dead out west, and saw a show in Las Vegas. Next day we went to Hoover Dam, and the amount of water left us in awe. It's really hard to believe what has come to pass there.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: EdgeRunner: Well geez, the solution is obvious. Just mix 1985's Lake Mead with 2022's Lake Mead, split the water volume, and both time periods will be happy.

Why am I the only one who thinks of these things?

So you want to build a sort of "Time Tunnel" between them?


More like a "time funnel". Because it's redirecting liquid, and also because it has the word "fun" in it. I think that'll be a big selling point! People like fun!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
To The Escape Zeppelin!
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: Fun fact: All the people in that news story are probably dead now.


What? 1983 was only 39 years ago. If you were 30 then you wouldn't even be 70 today. What age do you think most people die at?
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EdgeRunner: Well geez, the solution is obvious. Just mix 1985's Lake Mead with 2022's Lake Mead, split the water volume, and both time periods will be happy.

Why am I the only one who thinks of these things?


So they both get 2003 Lake Mead?

https://www.nasa.gov/centers/goddard/news/topstory/2003/0820lakemead.html

The idea that this warning would effect the slightest change is just so adorable!
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
failures?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, if you want to complain about misaligned nipnops, I get it. But that's hardly a failure.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad they did not redirect all that water into the aquifers.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It wasn't a problem for Lake Mead. The excess water just went over the spillways as designed to do. If anything, excess water is beneficial for electricity production because you can run those turbines at 100% capacity and use that power in place of things like coal, oil, or natural gas.

The flooding almost destroyed the Glenn Canyon Dam, though.
 
REO-Weedwagon [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This is the perfect opportunity to dismantle Hoover and Glen Canyon dams.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

To The Escape Zeppelin!: abhorrent1: Fun fact: All the people in that news story are probably dead now.

What? 1983 was only 39 years ago. If you were 30 then you wouldn't even be 70 today. What age do you think most people die at?


Historically speaking, this event went down at approximately the time that the oldest millennials were getting their first taste of avocado toast.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Too bad they did not redirect all that water into the aquifers.


Actually, they did redirect it. They have been pumping water into the local aquifer for years. I live in Las Vegas, and have a well instead of city water, so I'm familiar with this.

Back in 1983, I went down to the dam to watch the water going over the spillway. They had the big gates raised up so the lake was at it's absolute level. Even so, about 2-3 feet of water was going over and into the big tunnel at the bottom of the spillway. It was spectacular.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

special20: Dafatone: It is beyond me how a headline (TFA not fark headline) can describe the exact opposite problem as "similar."

As in "a problem", or as in an extreme.


No as in lower power producction, closed boat ramps, boating hazards hazards and businesses closing... all similarities mentioned in the article.  Same problems different cause
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

To The Escape Zeppelin!: abhorrent1: Fun fact: All the people in that news story are probably dead now.

What? 1983 was only 39 years ago. If you were 30 then you wouldn't even be 70 today. What age do you think most people die at?


The people in the news video were not 30
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: If anything, excess water is beneficial for electricity production...


FTFA: In 1983 the BOR cut back generator use because of the amount of water pouring down the spillways into the Colorado River. To equalize the water output heading toward Lake Mohave less water was run through the generators.
 
rfenster
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

To The Escape Zeppelin!: abhorrent1: Fun fact: All the people in that news story are probably dead now.

What? 1983 was only 39 years ago. If you were 30 then you wouldn't even be 70 today. What age do you think most people die at?


40...definitely 40.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: failures?

[Fark user image 300x600]


They forgot their tickets. What a pair of losers!
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: mrmopar5287: If anything, excess water is beneficial for electricity production...

FTFA: In 1983 the BOR cut back generator use because of the amount of water pouring down the spillways into the Colorado River. To equalize the water output heading toward Lake Mohave less water was run through the generators.


Well, shiat. I hadn't read that part of the article and I'm obviously wrong. It does make sense that the water flowing over the spillways would combine with 100% of power generation water flow and cause problems downstream.
 
Warmachine999
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
My questions are these, and I am sure that if I were to google it I would find the answer, but I am too lazy (and mellowed out with pain meds) today. If the levels were so high back then, how many years of megadrought have they had to bring the levels down to where they are today? How many years of extreme rain/snowmelt would it take to bring the lake back up to normal levels?
 
NewWorldDan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

rfenster: To The Escape Zeppelin!: abhorrent1: Fun fact: All the people in that news story are probably dead now.

What? 1983 was only 39 years ago. If you were 30 then you wouldn't even be 70 today. What age do you think most people die at?

40...definitely 40.


My research says 30.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Logan%27s_Run_(film)
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Warmachine999: If the levels were so high back then, how many years of megadrought have they had to bring the levels down to where they are today?


39.

How many years of extreme rain/snowmelt would it take to bring the lake back up to normal levels?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Thr-r-r-ree.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Warmachine999: How many years of extreme rain/snowmelt would it take to bring the lake back up to normal levels?


It would probably take at least 5 years of rain/snow at about 120% of normal to bring the lakes back up to average or above average. A decade or more would be required to fill them up.

There just isn't the ability to have one good, huge, mega, unprecedented year of snowfall to bring all the water at once. Such a thing is not possible, or at least it would boggle my mind to think it could ever happen.
 
drtgb
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
rfenster
What? 1983 was only 39 years ago. If you were 30 then you wouldn't even be 70 today. What age do you think most people die at?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
special20
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: special20: Dafatone: It is beyond me how a headline (TFA not fark headline) can describe the exact opposite problem as "similar."

As in "a problem", or as in an extreme.

No as in lower power producction, closed boat ramps, boating hazards hazards and businesses closing... all similarities mentioned in the article.  Same problems different cause


STFU article reading wise ass.
 
