 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WLKY Louisville)   2 year-old becomes the youngest member of MENSA. Meanwhile Subby is still trying to figure out how to get his nose back from Uncle Steve   (wlky.com) divider line
48
    More: Spiffy, Mensa International, High IQ society, Lancelot Ware, Intelligence quotient, Isla McNabb, High IQ societies, youngest member, future of the baby genius  
•       •       •

405 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jun 2022 at 1:35 PM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



48 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"She can read over 500 words, we've honestly stopped counting!" said Isla's mother, Amanda McNabb.

Pffft. I can do that.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I thought MENSA was a bunch of BS?
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

whidbey: I thought MENSA was a bunch of BS?


Like the "Who's Who" books, but with an entrance exam.
 
wiredroach
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Thats not your nose Uncle Steve grabbed, subby.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Apes don't read philosophy"
"Yes they do Otto, they just don't understand it."
 
entangl3d
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

whidbey: I thought MENSA was a bunch of BS?


It is and they just a dues paying member for the next 70 to 80 years probably.
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My kid thinks his toothbrush is haunted.
 
entangl3d
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
*got
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
A two year old does not need to be dragged around like a trained seal.  I hate parents that pimp their kids.
Sorry...this bothers me.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

whidbey: I thought MENSA was a bunch of BS?


It's based on IQ, which is measured relative to someone's age. A two year old that can read as well as a 4 year old would have a 200 IQ. But the thing about very young kids is that the rate they learn things is highly variable but tends to level out as they get older. Letting in an advanced toddler is dumb because they just aren't going to stay twice as smart as their peers forever.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Oh look, a small child is accomplished in some way. It's time for the loving people of Fark.com to come in a ruthlessly bully the child and their family from behind the safety of anonymized internet handles.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

whidbey: I thought MENSA was a bunch of BS?


MENSA is a support group for underacheivers with high IQs who are tired of dealing with the losers they are forced to interact with in their daily lives
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Shakespeare's Monkey: My kid thinks his toothbrush is haunted.


How do know it's not?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I casually met with some MENSA members once to see what it was all about.  I never really figured it out as I was too busy fighting the urge to beat them up and take their milk money.

/IQ 165
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"We can't say 'let's go to the P-A-R-K' or anything, because she can just sound it out!" said Amanda McNabb.

That's not so impressive. I know a golden retriever that can do the same thing.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

whidbey: I thought MENSA was a bunch of BS?


It kinda is.  In this case:

"Intrigued by the young girl's abilities, her psychiatrist suggested getting her an IQ test. Isla tested in the 99th percentile for her age group.  Soon after her impressive test score, the 2-year-old was invited to join Mensa, making her the youngest member ever inducted."

I think one of the ways of getting into MENSA for anyone is to have a top percentile 'official' IQ test.  So, yeah, she's a very bright toddler but that doesn't mean she is going to be the next Einstein or anything (I mean she could I guess).  I don't know enough about IQ testing to say anything definitive, but I would assume that it does not scale linearly with age. Meaning, you could be 99th age-group percentile when your peers are just learning to read, but end up 80th when your peers are learning calculus.  Like...I feel like it's kind of meaningless to say much beyond: this child is behind/at/ahead of what is typical for someone their age in terms of standardized literacy and problem solving.

Anyhow, I'm more curious why this apparently healthy two year old already has a psychiatrist.  They phrased it like she was already seeing them and then the IQ suggestion, so it's not like the parents sought out the shrink for the test.  Is that what they do with toddlers whose mental development is ahead of schedule now, send them to psychiatrists just to have a look around inside the old noggin?
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Oh look, a small child is accomplished in some way. It's time for the loving people of Fark.com to come in a ruthlessly bully the child and their family from behind the safety of anonymized internet handles.


Is there a particular comment you think is "ruthlessly bully(ing)"?
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

JessieL: KangTheMad: Oh look, a small child is accomplished in some way. It's time for the loving people of Fark.com to come in a ruthlessly bully the child and their family from behind the safety of anonymized internet handles.

Is there a particular comment you think is "ruthlessly bully(ing)"?


It's a prediction based on past behavior, like the time people here ripped on the little girl in New England who hiked a bunch of hills, claiming she would grow up to be male and a rapist.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: I casually met with some MENSA members once to see what it was all about.  I never really figured it out as I was too busy fighting the urge to beat them up and take their milk money.

/IQ 165


Only 165?  Pfft.  I put mine in my Twitter bio.

Fark user imageView Full Size


When you finish sounding out the words, can you get me my fries please?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
not one in 3 million, one OF 3 million...

/i will not show my math
//you have to figure it out.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: bighairyguy: I casually met with some MENSA members once to see what it was all about.  I never really figured it out as I was too busy fighting the urge to beat them up and take their milk money.

/IQ 165

Only 165?  Pfft.  I put mine in my Twitter bio.

[Fark user image 850x645]

When you finish sounding out the words, can you get me my fries please?


You'd think that someone so smart would use a picture that doesn't invite people to feed him a shovel.
 
cravak
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: bighairyguy: I casually met with some MENSA members once to see what it was all about.  I never really figured it out as I was too busy fighting the urge to beat them up and take their milk money.

/IQ 165

Only 165?  Pfft.  I put mine in my Twitter bio.

[Fark user image image 850x645]

When you finish sounding out the words, can you get me my fries please?


Thanks I can green light you as an a hole now and if you were so smart or a decent human being you wouldn't be a conservative
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
IQ tests are the phrenology of the mid-20th century.  It stems from the post-modern idea that we could measure everything and use those measurements to make future predictions.  Human achievement is more complicated than that.  People used to believe in the marshmallow test too.

But don't listen to me.  I'm a Capricorn and my personality type is ENTP.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

JessieL: Rapmaster2000: bighairyguy: I casually met with some MENSA members once to see what it was all about.  I never really figured it out as I was too busy fighting the urge to beat them up and take their milk money.

/IQ 165

Only 165?  Pfft.  I put mine in my Twitter bio.

[Fark user image 850x645]

When you finish sounding out the words, can you get me my fries please?

You'd think that someone so smart would use a picture that doesn't invite people to feed him a shovel.


That's ... that's just perfect.

Yoink!
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

spongeboob: whidbey: I thought MENSA was a bunch of BS?

MENSA is a support group for underacheivers with high IQs who are tired of dealing with the losers they are forced to interact with in their daily lives


Depends.    The chapter in NE Ohio my mom and I were in was pretty much a mail group, such as they were in the late '60s.   We moved to San Francisco and their chapters were '70s sleeparounds/wife swapping/orgies with a side of eugenics.   The entrance requirements are silly.   If you are 13 and can do logic puzzles at the level of a 19 yr old, you are in.
 
cravak
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

cravak: Rapmaster2000: bighairyguy: I casually met with some MENSA members once to see what it was all about.  I never really figured it out as I was too busy fighting the urge to beat them up and take their milk money.

/IQ 165

Only 165?  Pfft.  I put mine in my Twitter bio.

[Fark user image image 850x645]

When you finish sounding out the words, can you get me my fries please?

Thanks I can green light you as an a hole now and if you were so smart or a decent human being you wouldn't be a conservative


Yes I just realized it my ignore list not greenlit never did either before
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: bighairyguy: I casually met with some MENSA members once to see what it was all about.  I never really figured it out as I was too busy fighting the urge to beat them up and take their milk money.

/IQ 165

Only 165?  Pfft.  I put mine in my Twitter bio.

[Fark user image 850x645]

When you finish sounding out the words, can you get me my fries please?


Face rating:  Highly punchable
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

shut_it_down: whidbey: I thought MENSA was a bunch of BS?

It's based on IQ, which is measured relative to someone's age. A two year old that can read as well as a 4 year old would have a 200 IQ. But the thing about very young kids is that the rate they learn things is highly variable but tends to level out as they get older. Letting in an advanced toddler is dumb because they just aren't going to stay twice as smart as their peers forever.


This. Although IQ is not something you can accurately register from a quick test. Yes, you can infer some stuff from scores, but its not anything anyone competent would consider in any kind of real assessment of you, or would be considered in court.

Source: Wife is actually qualified to do an assessment, and will do them at times on myself and our kid for practice. My kid bounces back and forth from genius to we are impressed she can wipe herself. I consistently score better with a few drinks in me, because i'm a bit more patient in explaining my answers in a test i don't want to take.

Me: "I KNOW WHAT YOUR BOOK SAYS HONEY, BUT YOU DON'T MEASURE THE SPEED OF LIGHT IN MPH, and anyone who knows it off the top of their head isn't going to give it to you in imperial".
Wife: "well maybe that is why they are asking it that way?"
 
luidprand
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

spongeboob: whidbey: I thought MENSA was a bunch of BS?

MENSA is a support group for underacheivers with mid-rangeIQs who are tired of dealing with the losers they are forced to interact with in their daily lives who are drastically more successful and intelligent than they are


FTFY

But hey, they test well enough.

/Smart is as smart does.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Oh look, a small child is accomplished in some way. It's time for the loving people of Fark.com to come in a ruthlessly bully the child and their family from behind the safety of anonymized internet handles.


You're just mad we feel no need to bully you.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

cravak: Rapmaster2000: bighairyguy: I casually met with some MENSA members once to see what it was all about.  I never really figured it out as I was too busy fighting the urge to beat them up and take their milk money.

/IQ 165

Only 165?  Pfft.  I put mine in my Twitter bio.

[Fark user image image 850x645]

When you finish sounding out the words, can you get me my fries please?

Thanks I can green light you as an a hole now and if you were so smart or a decent human being you wouldn't be a conservative


OK, but make sure you highlight it as "Scott Greer, 6'4", 192 IQ, Bench press 310."
 
jmr61
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Well that does it.

I'm giving back my membership card.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I love the honesty of MENSA here for adding a 2 year old to their roster.

they are all about a quantifiable capacity to problem solve and retain data, while not needing any ability to have a higher level of both world and self awareness, in order to understand your own self in context to anything.

the few MENSA people i been exposed too left me a bit off, trying to understand how they claim they are intellectually superior while seeming to have little to no self awareness.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Shakespeare's Monkey: My kid thinks his toothbrush is haunted.


They don't really, it's just an excuse to skip brushing their teeth. Kids are clever like that.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

cravak: Rapmaster2000: bighairyguy: I casually met with some MENSA members once to see what it was all about.  I never really figured it out as I was too busy fighting the urge to beat them up and take their milk money.

/IQ 165

Only 165?  Pfft.  I put mine in my Twitter bio.

[Fark user image image 850x645]

When you finish sounding out the words, can you get me my fries please?

Thanks I can green light you as an a hole now and if you were so smart or a decent human being you wouldn't be a conservative


Even most fry cooks know what that little "followed by" blurb at the bottom means.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Oh look, a small child is accomplished in some way. It's time for the loving people of Fark.com to come in a ruthlessly bully the child and their family from behind the safety of anonymized internet handles.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
ssaoi
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

shut_it_down: whidbey: I thought MENSA was a bunch of BS?

It's based on IQ, which is measured relative to someone's age. A two year old that can read as well as a 4 year old would have a 200 IQ. But the thing about very young kids is that the rate they learn things is highly variable but tends to level out as they get older. Letting in an advanced toddler is dumb because they just aren't going to stay twice as smart as their peers forever.


It sort of seems like those 8 year olds with black belts at the karate tournaments.

That's great that they know all the katas and can do the splits, but that goon kid that failed first and second grade will beat your ass.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
We're hoping that she can have some friends

Then take your toddler to play dates instead of Mensa conventions.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Oh look, a small child is accomplished in some way. It's time for the loving people of Fark.com to come in a ruthlessly bully the child and their family from behind the safety of anonymized internet handles.


Yeah, but unless the two year old asked to be in Mensa, the parents are exploiting her.
 
DonkeyDixon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

whidbey: I thought MENSA was a bunch of BS?


Depends on what you're looking for from it. If you're looking for world saving geniuses, dedicating all their time to perfecting humanity, yes, it's BS.

If you're looking for something to put on a resume because you don't have a college degree, it got me what's turned out to be a 17 year (and counting) career.

Mostly it's a social club. Members have game nights, potluck dinners, and go on nerd tours together for things like birding and architecture walks.

From personal experience, the people who are all "these people are assholes and it's a bullshiat meaningless group of know-it-alls" are people who failed the IQ test to get in
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
IIRC, Mensa has exactly one entrance requirement, and it's IQ based, I think it's "be at least 130" or "be top 2%" or somewhere along those lines.

So I have two obvious questions here:
1. How the fark do you give an IQ test to someone who's too young to write or type?
2. Given that Mensa is basically a social club, what possible value could it have to someone that young?
 
EdAmesAndMrs.
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I always thought that these were people who cold ride a menstrual cycle without falling off. No?
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

LineNoise: shut_it_down: whidbey: I thought MENSA was a bunch of BS?

It's based on IQ, which is measured relative to someone's age. A two year old that can read as well as a 4 year old would have a 200 IQ. But the thing about very young kids is that the rate they learn things is highly variable but tends to level out as they get older. Letting in an advanced toddler is dumb because they just aren't going to stay twice as smart as their peers forever.

This. Although IQ is not something you can accurately register from a quick test. Yes, you can infer some stuff from scores, but its not anything anyone competent would consider in any kind of real assessment of you, or would be considered in court.

Source: Wife is actually qualified to do an assessment, and will do them at times on myself and our kid for practice. My kid bounces back and forth from genius to we are impressed she can wipe herself. I consistently score better with a few drinks in me, because i'm a bit more patient in explaining my answers in a test i don't want to take.

Me: "I KNOW WHAT YOUR BOOK SAYS HONEY, BUT YOU DON'T MEASURE THE SPEED OF LIGHT IN MPH, and anyone who knows it off the top of their head isn't going to give it to you in imperial".
Wife: "well maybe that is why they are asking it that way?"


Meters per second, no?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

trerro: IIRC, Mensa has exactly one entrance requirement, and it's IQ based, I think it's "be at least 130" or "be top 2%" or somewhere along those lines.

So I have two obvious questions here:
1. How the fark do you give an IQ test to someone who's too young to write or type?
2. Given that Mensa is basically a social club, what possible value could it have to someone that young?


It's for the parents to show off and brag on their little prodigy, both at Mensa events and afterwards to friends, family and probably random strangers in the check out line at the local Costco.

I mean, I don't really remember being a two year old, so that's the best I can figure.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

New Rising Sun: Anyhow, I'm more curious why this apparently healthy two year old already has a psychiatrist.  They phrased it like she was already seeing them and then the IQ suggestion, so it's not like the parents sought out the shrink for the test.  Is that what they do with toddlers whose mental development is ahead of schedule now, send them to psychiatrists just to have a look around inside the old noggin?


The precocious language skills are reason enough.

https://www.webmd.com/children/what-is-hyperlexia
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ssaoi: shut_it_down: whidbey: I thought MENSA was a bunch of BS?

It's based on IQ, which is measured relative to someone's age. A two year old that can read as well as a 4 year old would have a 200 IQ. But the thing about very young kids is that the rate they learn things is highly variable but tends to level out as they get older. Letting in an advanced toddler is dumb because they just aren't going to stay twice as smart as their peers forever.

It sort of seems like those 8 year olds with black belts at the karate tournaments.

That's great that they know all the katas and can do the splits, but that goon kid that failed first and second grade will beat your ass.


You put little kids in martial arts to help learn discipline, not to train as fighters.  Little kids suck at fighting. Even the big ones.
 
Displayed 48 of 48 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.