(YouTube)   ZeFrank has dropped a new "True Facts" on the beaver. Nice   (youtube.com) divider line
5
    More: Cool  
posted to Main » and STEM » on 28 Jun 2022 at 10:05 PM



5 Comments     (+0 »)
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
as a canadian, i found this informative, and hilarious. thanks subby
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Thanks, subby!
 
Mark Ratner
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Nice Beaver!

Thank you, I just had it stuffed.

/obscure?
 
Mark Ratner
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What's the dirtiest thing ever said on TV?

Ward, I think you were a little hard on the Beaver last night.

/obscure?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I prefer Hinterland Who's Who, preferably just after I'm done watching an episode of The Littlest Hobo or Beachcombers.
 
