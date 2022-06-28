 Skip to content
(Sky.com)   Boy missing for eight days found alive in sewer, won't stop talking about pizza and ninjitsu   (news.sky.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This Disney "It" reboot is really anticlimactic.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He also said "We all float down there"
Also are we sure this is a picture of Joe?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Andric [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm not sure what one has to do with the other, subby. Are you suggesting it's unusual to constantly talk about those things???
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Forget it. He belongs to the CHUDs now..
 
docsigma
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Cowabummer!
 
alex10294
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Well, he was 8, so probably should be smart enough to yell unless he was truly scared of something.  Maybe this is one of those "we're not saying he's developmentally delayed, but..." kind of things.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Area father heard calling out, "Shaun!  Shaun!!" repeatedly.
 
fat boy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rainbowbutter [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i saw this from a different source with a better picture, and i thought it was strange that they would continue to post his pic after he was found. there is a lot of inconsistency around putting kid's pictures online.
 
KB202
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
There is a LOT more to this story. No way was he in the sewer for 8 days.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

KB202: There is a LOT more to this story. No way was he in the sewer for 8 days.


I doubt we'll ever hear it, but no doubt there's some weird German reason for the kid having been down there.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: KB202: There is a LOT more to this story. No way was he in the sewer for 8 days.

I doubt we'll ever hear it, but no doubt there's some weird German reason for the kid having been down there.


I don't know if we are ready to hear the whole story
 
