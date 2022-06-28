 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WMAR News 2 Baltimore)   HOA charges $1k in fines for a fence that is 4' over the property line. Wait... correction. $4k in fines for 1 foot over the property line. Wait, no...$40k and less than 1 inch over the line. Courtesy of Maryland, it's the weekly HOA hate thread   (wmar2news.com) divider line
68
    More: Murica, Controversies, Appeal, Law, Controversy, Judge, Maryland, Court, Consumer protection  
•       •       •

1301 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jun 2022 at 12:48 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



68 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There are several things to unpack here.

First: There needs to be a Maryland tag.
Second: this is a story in Waldorf. An even more ridiculous part of already ridiculous Maryland.
Third: Fark HOAs but this is why you build your fence a little behind your actual property line.

/Lives in MD
//one of the good parts.
///No HOA and loving it.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like everyone sucks here.  If you build your fence across the property line, it's on YOU to pay to move it.  You built it on someone else's property, you don't "go back and forth over who should pay".

Then the HOA went all HOA.

So yeah I rule in favor of nobody.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the case against her was reversed, she owed nothing, and the HOA had to pay her costs. I love happy endings.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I DNRTFA but I didn't know that they could even do routine surveys to within a fraction of an inch. Some marker somewhere is probably off.
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Betty Hooker"

I wonder if she's got a different kind of cookbook.
 
ytterbium [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That reporter was probably delighted to keep referring to the Hookers. Once in a lifetime opportunity to work that in professionally.
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "Exactly 8 inches by his measurement," Hooker recalled the HOA President telling her."

/that is all
 
ytterbium [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Especially in a story about inches costing more in the end.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ban HOAs.  Problem solved.  Have the feds be the HOA for the whole country.

Problem solved.
 
henryhill
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sitting downtown in a railway station
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

henryhill: Sitting downtown in a railway station


One toke over the line.

/ sweet Jesus
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: /Lives in MD
//one of the good parts.
///No HOA and loving it.


So, Chevy Chase?
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got distracted by this line:  "Exactly 8 inches by his measurement," Hooker recalled.

umm...what were we talking about again?
 
maudibjr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mmmmm outer Maryland suburbs problems


Also Hookers tee hee

/More inner Maryland surburbs here
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Basically the HOA didn't fallow its own rules and now its biting them in the ass.
Good
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eat The Placenta: I got distracted by this line:  "Exactly 8 inches by his measurement," Hooker recalled.

umm...what were we talking about again?


That's expert testimony right there.
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ytterbium: That reporter was probably delighted to keep referring to the Hookers. Once in a lifetime opportunity to work that in professionally.


Maybe in Maryland that's a big deal, but not here in Connecticut - we were founded by Hookers, so it's kind of routine.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: khitsicker: /Lives in MD
//one of the good parts.
///No HOA and loving it.

So, Chevy Chase?


Chevy Chase lives in Maryland?
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: khitsicker: /Lives in MD
//one of the good parts.
///No HOA and loving it.

So, Chevy Chase?


Rockville.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know everyone hates HOAs but the headline is intentionally disingenuous.

The fence was built some 8" over the property line. That's easily verifiable. If the fence is over the line, you have to fix it.

The HOA notified them. They didn't fix it. The HOA gave them lots of time to fix it too.

A few months later, the HOA sent a letter letting her know the Association would take legal action if the fence isn't moved

If someone built a fence on my property, I'd want them to move it too
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I wanted to live in a neighborhood run by shiatty Nazis then I would have stayed in Texas.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: Intrepid00: khitsicker: /Lives in MD
//one of the good parts.
///No HOA and loving it.

So, Chevy Chase?

Chevy Chase lives in Maryland?


Fun fact, his name is actually Cornelius
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: Intrepid00: khitsicker: /Lives in MD
//one of the good parts.
///No HOA and loving it.

So, Chevy Chase?

Rockville.


Hahaha, you liar.
 
barc0001
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: Sounds like everyone sucks here.  If you build your fence across the property line, it's on YOU to pay to move it.  You built it on someone else's property, you don't "go back and forth over who should pay".

Then the HOA went all HOA.

So yeah I rule in favor of nobody.


I dislike HOAs on principle, but with the facts presented in the article, IMO the HOA actually did nothing wrong and if it was a private individual we'd all be on their side.  The moron homeowner:

1. Built a fence SEVERAL inches over the property line

2. Got a notice from the HOA to move their damn fence with clear instruction where the property line is

3. Decided to ignore the data on the property line and got their own guy to tell them where the line was - which was still wrong but just barely, then moved the fence to the STILL WRONG location.

4. Had the brilliant idea to self-represent in court.  Then by her own words had a meltdown when the judge disagreed with her interpretation of reality.

Verdict:  Homeowner is a moron who shouldn't be trusted to run a hot dog stand.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have the land surveyed and then build it some inches in on your property

Greed will bite you in the ass in terms of property lines

a few inches should not be a big deal from the beginning of things
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: khitsicker: Intrepid00: khitsicker: /Lives in MD
//one of the good parts.
///No HOA and loving it.

So, Chevy Chase?

Rockville.

Hahaha, you liar.


im sure the mods can confirm my location based on IP.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: Schmerd1948: Intrepid00: khitsicker: /Lives in MD
//one of the good parts.
///No HOA and loving it.

So, Chevy Chase?

Chevy Chase lives in Maryland?

Fun fact, his name is actually Cornelius


Chevy Cornelius?
 
Broktun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: Intrepid00: khitsicker: /Lives in MD
//one of the good parts.
///No HOA and loving it.

So, Chevy Chase?

Rockville.


Don't go back
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On one hand, that's toeing the line with a protoypically NIMBY move, fencing in a common area.

On the other hand the fine is ridiculous.

Only solution is to cut them both in half, and then sew them back together cross-wise so they can walk a mile in each other's shoes. Whichever one regrets their decision wins the case.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KarmicDisaster: I DNRTFA but I didn't know that they could even do routine surveys to within a fraction of an inch. Some marker somewhere is probably off.


I'm not a surveyor, but I've googled surveying on the internet. Accuracy depends on needs of the properties or project involved. A survey of the property line should probably be accurate to less than an inch, so the fence builders know exactly where to place it.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

barc0001: DoBeDoBeDo: Sounds like everyone sucks here.  If you build your fence across the property line, it's on YOU to pay to move it.  You built it on someone else's property, you don't "go back and forth over who should pay".

Then the HOA went all HOA.

So yeah I rule in favor of nobody.

I dislike HOAs on principle, but with the facts presented in the article, IMO the HOA actually did nothing wrong and if it was a private individual we'd all be on their side.  The moron homeowner:

1. Built a fence SEVERAL inches over the property line

2. Got a notice from the HOA to move their damn fence with clear instruction where the property line is

3. Decided to ignore the data on the property line and got their own guy to tell them where the line was - which was still wrong but just barely, then moved the fence to the STILL WRONG location.

4. Had the brilliant idea to self-represent in court.  Then by her own words had a meltdown when the judge disagreed with her interpretation of reality.

Verdict:  Homeowner is a moron who shouldn't be trusted to run a hot dog stand.


So you think that the HOA not following its own bylaws and lying in court filings is "doing nothing wrong"? Odd take.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My take:

HOA: Your fence is over the line
HO: No it isn't
HOA; Yes it is
HO: No it isn't
[six months later]
HOA: Yes it is
HO: No it isn't
HOA: Fine we're taking you to court
Court: The fence is over. Costs and fees awarded to homeowner
HO: Fine. We'll move it immediately.
HOA: Not quite enough
HO: Yes it is.
HOA: No it isn't
Back to court
HO: Imma gonna pro sethis high stakes legal issue! 
HOA Lawyer: Spanks HO up and down court
HO: Maybe I should hire a lawyer
HO Lawyer: "This is some bullshiat", but in legalese
Judge: Now you're making your case properly I agree. HOA GFY
HOA: NO RAGRETS!
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Intrepid00: Schmerd1948: Intrepid00: khitsicker: /Lives in MD
//one of the good parts.
///No HOA and loving it.

So, Chevy Chase?

Chevy Chase lives in Maryland?

Fun fact, his name is actually Cornelius

Chevy Cornelius?


First name is actually Yukon, you can see why he changed it
 
abbarach
‘’ 1 hour ago  

special20: FTFA: "Exactly 8 inches by his measurement," Hooker recalled the HOA President telling her."

/that is all


So really about 1.75 inches...
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: Intrepid00: khitsicker: Intrepid00: khitsicker: /Lives in MD
//one of the good parts.
///No HOA and loving it.

So, Chevy Chase?

Rockville.

Hahaha, you liar.

im sure the mods can confirm my location based on IP.


I mean as Rockville being a nice area like as if shopping carts in streams are a stocked fish. It's not. It's not Baltimore but there is way nicer areas.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robertus: ArcadianRefugee: Intrepid00: Schmerd1948: Intrepid00: khitsicker: /Lives in MD
//one of the good parts.
///No HOA and loving it.

So, Chevy Chase?

Chevy Chase lives in Maryland?

Fun fact, his name is actually Cornelius

Chevy Cornelius?

First name is actually Yukon, you can see why he changed it


Cornelius Crane Chase
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

special20: FTFA: "Exactly 8 inches by his measurement," Hooker recalled the HOA President telling her."

/that is all


He was using "man math"

You know, where this: |<====>| is "six inches"
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lesson 1. If the HOA goes after you, get a lawyer. They do.
 
Luse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: Sounds like everyone sucks here.  If you build your fence across the property line, it's on YOU to pay to move it.  You built it on someone else's property, you don't "go back and forth over who should pay".

Then the HOA went all HOA.

So yeah I rule in favor of nobody.


I could see being upset over losing an extra inch during a circumcision or even a haircut. Fence on a lawn? Get the fark over yourself.
 
debug
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does it matter how far over the property line it is?  If it was encroaching on my property, I wouldn't care if it was 1" or 3'.  Get it the F off my property.
 
abbarach
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nytmare: KarmicDisaster: I DNRTFA but I didn't know that they could even do routine surveys to within a fraction of an inch. Some marker somewhere is probably off.

I'm not a surveyor, but I've googled surveying on the internet. Accuracy depends on needs of the properties or project involved. A survey of the property line should probably be accurate to less than an inch, so the fence builders know exactly where to place it.


I think it also depends on where in the country you are, and when the original plot was designed/plotted/surveyed.  I used to live in more rural areas of the Appalachians, a lot of the property lines were described using natural features with things like "the east bank of the creek from this big rock here to the road" that were inherently imprecise.  Now I'm in a recent subdivision where the surveying is all based on highly accurate GPS locations, so a proper Survey is just a guy with a high-accuracy GPS/GLONAS receiver and a handful of survey pins, and it can be marked to a very high degree of accuracy.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: Intrepid00: khitsicker: /Lives in MD
//one of the good parts.
///No HOA and loving it.

So, Chevy Chase?

Rockville.


Montgomery co is for losers!

/balt Co
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Ban HOAs.  Problem solved.  Have the feds be the HOA for the whole country.

Problem solved.


THIS!
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eKonk: ytterbium: That reporter was probably delighted to keep referring to the Hookers. Once in a lifetime opportunity to work that in professionally.

Maybe in Maryland that's a big deal, but not here in Connecticut - we were founded by Hookers, so it's kind of routine.


There was a Hooker hotel on Main Street in Wilimantic
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: khitsicker: Intrepid00: khitsicker: Intrepid00: khitsicker: /Lives in MD
//one of the good parts.
///No HOA and loving it.

So, Chevy Chase?

Rockville.

Hahaha, you liar.

im sure the mods can confirm my location based on IP.

I mean as Rockville being a nice area like as if shopping carts in streams are a stocked fish. It's not. It's not Baltimore but there is way nicer areas.


That's probably true of any decently populated area in MD.

Crime is low, my neighborhood is quiet, and property values keep going up. and I'm close enough to the metro.

Once of my friends just moved to a giant house in Potomac just off of river road and his next-door neighbor is a drug dealer they have had to call the cops on twice so far. Another reason for a Maryland tag.

There is always something better I suppose but hey at least no HOA.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: khitsicker: Intrepid00: khitsicker: Intrepid00: khitsicker: /Lives in MD
//one of the good parts.
///No HOA and loving it.

So, Chevy Chase?

Rockville.

Hahaha, you liar.

im sure the mods can confirm my location based on IP.

I mean as Rockville being a nice area like as if shopping carts in streams are a stocked fish. It's not. It's not Baltimore but there is way nicer areas.


You can say there's a nicer area somewhere about anywhere. Rockville is definitely a nice part of Maryland, it's one of the wealthiest parts of the state too. Just because another - smaller - area could be argued to be nicer doesn't mean Rockville isn't nice. Great restaurants all over the Rockville area. Nice, clean suburbs without being too far out from the city. They even get single-stream recycling in Rockville - I live just outside the city border so I don't get that because Rockville has their own waste handling separate from the county. There are services in Rockville other cities/suburbs in the area don't have.

It's kind of crazy that this person moved all the way out to Waldorf just to end up in an HOA community. No thank you. No HOA's was the first thing we told our real estate agent.

/lives next door to Rockville
 
hausman007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When we moved out of VA one of the main criteria was no HOA. I'll deal with a town since their standards for fences are like: is it on your property, less than 6' tall and not barb wire or electric? You're good to go.

VA is lousy with HOAs especially if you want "amenities" like sidewalks, curbs, streetlights, or parks. So you're kind of stuck and I was in a townhouse which is hard to get away from HOAs in. They got me on the way out though and flagged security lights mounted to the soffit under the roof (a solid 25" off the ground) that had probably been on the house since the day it was built (it was originally the model) and made it through 4 ownership changes before they decided it was an issue.

Had to sit through a 2+ hours of sheer idiocy from the board since it seemed like none of them knew how construction or product brochures worked while watching them deny 20 plastic sheds even though they were below the privacy fence line and would never been seen because the only shed allowed has to be custom built to totally match the house. When it was finally my turn one of the busybodies still voted against me, luckily I had a majority, but never again.

While I'm on CSBs, just visited my in-laws in Colorado Springs, tried to take the kids to the community pool and we got there and was told the pool was at capacity because all the lounge chairs were taken. WTF, fire marshals set capacity, not how many chairs you ordered.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The real irony is if the HOA spends enough on legal fees that they cannot support their regular budgetary items, they will be forced to levee special assessments to get the cash needed. So in essence the homeowner is paying to sue themselves. It's just dumb all around.
 
Displayed 50 of 68 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.