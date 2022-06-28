 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Philadelphia Inquirer)   If you were planning on stockpiling emergency contraception, you might want to come up with a Plan B   (inquirer.com) divider line
18
    More: Murica, Roe v. Wade, Supreme Court of the United States, purchase of Plan B, Supreme Court, Birth control, Abortion, emergency contraceptives, Walgreens' website  
•       •       •

913 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jun 2022 at 1:03 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Which won't stop everyone from stocking up. It just adds a few extra steps to the process is all.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Soon, GOP politicians: 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Defense Production Act.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So condoms are not even an option anymore?
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Solty Dog: So condoms are not even an option anymore?


Pfft.  Why should men be held accountable?
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come on, people. Stop buying 30 years worth of goods at once, and definitely don't go to the NEXT store to buy ANOTHER 30 year supply five minutes later.
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, Mark Cuban started up an online pharmacy offering drugs at a transparent "Cost Plus" to try and disrupt the pharmaceutical sales industry.  And in the aftermath of the latest ruling, they are dropping the price on plan B like meds for those wanting to stock up...
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
industrial strength...

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTP 2: industrial strength...[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 277x182]


Ouch.....
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

WTP 2: industrial strength...[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 277x182]


Oh, is that your Mom's?
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Sooooooo, limiting plan B to 3 per customer?  You are only supposed to use it less than 3 days after unprotected sex and have pretty heavy side effects.
Using this as the primary form of birth control is crazy but.... if your upset by a limit of 3 you need to seriously reconsider your birth control regimen.

My whole life (as a man)  I would have had a need for it once when the condom broke.. it was a rough 3 weeks of preggy tests all were negative.
Once in a steady relationship the pill usually comes into play if it was not already there.  I can see a scared woman in one of the anti abortion states wanting a few on hand but they expire in 4 years and are only 87% effective anyway so how often are they expecting things to go bad in the next 4 years????
OR are people buying them to resell at 20x the price
 
Descartes
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The morning-after pill is a type of emergency birth control (contraception). Emergency contraception is used to prevent pregnancy for women who've had unprotected sex or whose birth control method has failed.


I always thought you bought one the next day.  I hope no one needs a case of them.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: Sooooooo, limiting plan B to 3 per customer?  You are only supposed to use it less than 3 days after unprotected sex and have pretty heavy side effects.
Using this as the primary form of birth control is crazy but.... if your upset by a limit of 3 you need to seriously reconsider your birth control regimen.

My whole life (as a man)  I would have had a need for it once when the condom broke.. it was a rough 3 weeks of preggy tests all were negative.
Once in a steady relationship the pill usually comes into play if it was not already there.  I can see a scared woman in one of the anti abortion states wanting a few on hand but they expire in 4 years and are only 87% effective anyway so how often are they expecting things to go bad in the next 4 years????
OR are people buying them to resell at 20x the price


Oh...oh no. The scalpers. Please don't let it be scalpers.

Well, reselling pharmaceuticals sounds vaguely illegal, so maybe let them advertise it on facebook so they can win their stupid prize.
 
Bslim
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Descartes:

I always thought you bought one the next day.  I hope no one needs a case of them.


Hey! No need to insult my mom, bro!
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: Sooooooo, limiting plan B to 3 per customer?  You are only supposed to use it less than 3 days after unprotected sex and have pretty heavy side effects.
Using this as the primary form of birth control is crazy but.... if your upset by a limit of 3 you need to seriously reconsider your birth control regimen.

My whole life (as a man)  I would have had a need for it once when the condom broke.. it was a rough 3 weeks of preggy tests all were negative.
Once in a steady relationship the pill usually comes into play if it was not already there.  I can see a scared woman in one of the anti abortion states wanting a few on hand but they expire in 4 years and are only 87% effective anyway so how often are they expecting things to go bad in the next 4 years????
OR are people buying them to resell at 20x the price


No one is using it as their primary form of birth control.*   People are buying it while they still can in areas where it will soon be illegal to buy it for a future emergency (for the length of this med's shelf life, whatever that is), either for themselves or for one of their friends/acquaintances/neighbor/nearby stranger in need.

*Yes, there's always that one idiot who is the outlier, not the norm.  This isn't about them.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.