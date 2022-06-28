 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Your weekly 2-hour dose of new underground alt music features cuts from Wombo, TV Priest, and Spacemoth. Hear what you won't hear on commercial radio on pastFORWARD presents: The Sonic Supernova #003. Starts @ 3:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-Covid, non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Brian Eno, Standing By...
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
'Standing' by...
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
King's Lead Hat (2004 Digital Remaster)
Youtube e3PRnZZaY0I


"Kings Lead Hat", Eno's 1977 tryout for his favorite band, whose name is an anagram of the song title - "Talking Heads."

The Heads liked it - subsequently, Eno produced "More Songs About Buildings and Food" (1978), "Fear of Music" (1979), and "Remain in Light" (1980)

Metropolis GIF,,, Here.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hello everyone!

But.... where is everyone, uh?
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We'ze hidin' in the other thread, yet..
 
Imaginativescreenname
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just discovered this fascinating band and had to share. Post-punk/alternative  leaning klezmer funk. Stunningly unique stuff, can't believe I've never heard of them.
Picked up "hidden melodies revealed" on vinyl for five bucks. Not even halfway through my first listen and already more of their albums.

Tell It All to Me
Youtube jbIC7xYRHcg
 
sillydragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll be there if our parade of terrible things over in the politics section is over by then.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Imaginativescreenname: Just discovered this fascinating band and had to share. Post-punk/alternative  leaning klezmer funk. Stunningly unique stuff, can't believe I've never heard of them.
Picked up "hidden melodies revealed" on vinyl for five bucks. Not even halfway through my first listen and already more of their albums.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/jbIC7xYRHcg?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


It's not bad... who are these guys?
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi...again...everybody.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oi oi saveloy!
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sillydragon: I'll be there if our parade of terrible things over in the politics section is over by then.


It'll never be over. Take a break from the terrible. It'll still be there later. Promise.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: Hi...again...everybody.


Hi!   o/
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sillydragon: I'll be there if our parade of terrible things over in the politics section is over by then.


Let it go, Silly - It's poly Ticks town,.,
All you're gonna do is raise your blood pressure and give yourself an embolism.

Go grab a snack cake, and chill.

Dance your cares away, Embolism another day
Let the music play, Down in fraggle rock!
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Imaginativescreenname
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

perigee: Imaginativescreenname: Just discovered this fascinating band and had to share. Post-punk/alternative  leaning klezmer funk. Stunningly unique stuff, can't believe I've never heard of them.
Picked up "hidden melodies revealed" on vinyl for five bucks. Not even halfway through my first listen and already more of their albums.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/jbIC7xYRHcg?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

It's not bad... who are these guys?


The Sway Machines. Haven't found much other than that they have 3 albums, and include members from a few other bands.
Interesting article from NPR https://www.npr.org/2011/02/05/133523486/the-sway-machinery-finding-inspiration-in-the-desert
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

sillydragon: I'll be there if our parade of terrible things over in the politics section is over by then.


This will be the perfect palate cleanse.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Imaginativescreenname: Just discovered this fascinating band and had to share. Post-punk/alternative  leaning klezmer funk. Stunningly unique stuff, can't believe I've never heard of them.
Picked up "hidden melodies revealed" on vinyl for five bucks. Not even halfway through my first listen and already more of their albums.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/jbIC7xYRHcg]


It's funning great to stumble on something new & good & get hooked isn't it?
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

perigee: Go grab a snack cake, and chill.


The country store next to my house has excellent carrot cake. Tempt me not, ye demon!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Love the title of this
I Miss When I Smelled Like You
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: perigee: Go grab a snack cake, and chill.

The country store next to my house has excellent carrot cake. Tempt me not, ye demon!


I shall be your caloric Mephistopheles!
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm in the right place now, I guess...
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This is kinda creepy. I like it.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I might have to just get this album, and soon. I was holding off for Bandcamp Friday - are those still happening?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: I might have to just get this album, and soon. I was holding off for Bandcamp Friday - are those still happening?


Sadly no :o(
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Oooh
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I made it this week!
 
ANDizzleWI [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Double present.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Rev.K: I made it this week!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ANDizzleWI: Double present.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I have to leave to run an errand, but this is too pretty to walk away from.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This Leo thing... beautiful.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: I have to leave to run an errand, but this is too pretty to walk away from.


...It's the carrot cake, isn't it...?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: I have to leave to run an errand, but this is too pretty to walk away from.


Run. Run like the wind
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What a beautiful noise
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fantastic!!
 
