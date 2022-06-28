 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave has been preempted by the most requested show in the history of pF. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD's Trifectarama 2021. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
20
    More: Live, KUCI player, University of California, Irvine, University of California, Association of American Universities, Global Radio, California, KUCI FCC Public Files, Student activities and traditions at UC Irvine  
•       •       •

24 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 28 Jun 2022 at 12:30 PM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-Covid, non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...

SPOILERS AHEAD!Do not read the following if you want to be surprised!

Today's Trifectarama playlist (from 2021-09-09)

Adam Ant - Hello I Love You
The Adult Net - Incense And Peppermints
The Associates - Love Hangover
The Creatures - Wild Thing
D.O.A. - That's Life
The Damned - Citadel
Echo & The Bunnymen - All You Need Is Love
Fetchin Bones - Superfreak
The Housemartins - Caravan Of Love
The Jesus & Mary Chain - My Girl
The Lords Of The New Church - Hey Tonight
Siouxsie & The Banshees - Strange Fruit
The Mighty Lemon Drops - Sometimes Good Guys Don't Wear White
The Mission UK - Like A Hurricane
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - The Singer (aka The Folk Singer)
Oingo Boingo - Squeezit The Moocher (Minnie The Moocher)
Serious Drinking - Young Hearts Run Free
Sisters Of Mercy - Emma
Sonic Youth - Into The Groove(y)
Tater Totz - Rain
Tom Tom Club - Under The Boardwalk
The Triffids - Can't Help Falling In Love
We've Got A Fuzzbox And We're Gonna Use It - Fever
Loopside - Starman
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...

SPOILERS AHEAD!Do not read the following if you want to be surprised!

Today's Trifectarama playlist (from 2021-09-09)

Adam Ant - Hello I Love You
The Adult Net - Incense And Peppermints
The Associates - Love Hangover
The Creatures - Wild Thing
D.O.A. - That's Life
The Damned - Citadel
Echo & The Bunnymen - All You Need Is Love
Fetchin Bones - Superfreak
The Housemartins - Caravan Of Love
The Jesus & Mary Chain - My Girl
The Lords Of The New Church - Hey Tonight
Siouxsie & The Banshees - Strange Fruit
The Mighty Lemon Drops - Sometimes Good Guys Don't Wear White
The Mission UK - Like A Hurricane
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - The Singer (aka The Folk Singer)
Oingo Boingo - Squeezit The Moocher (Minnie The Moocher)
Serious Drinking - Young Hearts Run Free
Sisters Of Mercy - Emma
Sonic Youth - Into The Groove(y)
Tater Totz - Rain
Tom Tom Club - Under The Boardwalk
The Triffids - Can't Help Falling In Love
We've Got A Fuzzbox And We're Gonna Use It - Fever
Loopside - Starman


spoiler alert: you'll be surprised anyways.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
'Ow do?
Apparently Amyl & The Sniffers blew the roof off at Glastonbury over the weekend
The Beeb have seen fit to put one song on their YT channel
Amyl and the Sniffers - Knifey (Glastonbury 2022)
Youtube umLljh-I8Fk

I have acquired a video of the whole set & it's insanely good. &, of course, rowdy.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Mountain Goat, the other white meat
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: [Fark user image 425x318]


socalnewwaver: [Fark user image 425x318]

Mountain Goat, the other white meat


Dinner!
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: [Fark user image 425x318]


I think those mountains need moar flags.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: socalnewwaver: [Fark user image 425x318]

I think those mountains need moar flags.


i was going to plant a couple, but i was in a hurry to leave before the lightning started
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
also, i likely won't be in the threads much if at all today or tomorrow. maybe thursday, weather is being a dick
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: NeoMoxie: socalnewwaver: [Fark user image 425x318]

I think those mountains need moar flags.

i was going to plant a couple, but i was in a hurry to leave before the lightning started


That's ok, I got you covered... (hehe Trifectarama appros joke, I crack me up...)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hi everybody.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: socalnewwaver: NeoMoxie: socalnewwaver: [Fark user image 425x318]

I think those mountains need moar flags.

i was going to plant a couple, but i was in a hurry to leave before the lightning started

That's ok, I got you covered... (hehe Trifectarama appros joke, I crack me up...)

[Fark user image image 629x471]


needs moar slash

/socalnewwaver
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: socalnewwaver: NeoMoxie: socalnewwaver: [Fark user image 425x318]

I think those mountains need moar flags.

i was going to plant a couple, but i was in a hurry to leave before the lightning started

That's ok, I got you covered... (hehe Trifectarama appros joke, I crack me up...)

[Fark user image 629x471]


Agreed.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ANDizzleWI [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This hello has been copied from a previous hello, but it sounded totally different.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Still my all time favorite "got you covered":


Bauhaus - Ziggy Stardust
Youtube rhJZrRV5YKo
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What's going on in THIS thread? Howdy Doody, fellow kids!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

pc_gator: Still my all time favorite "got you covered":


[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/rhJZrRV5YKo]


I think mine would be Eureka Machines' cover of Folsom Prison Blues.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.