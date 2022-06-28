 Skip to content
(Zillow)   Check out this pearl for $500   (zillow.com)
31
31 Comments
LawPD [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$500 and bring a broom or two
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Next week on Good Bones..."
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Camden, New Jersey? Only move there if you have a death wish.
 
Turing_Machine [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Grew up about 3 miles from that house.  That area has been being flattened for years.  This is the opportunity to buy and then you will be required to raze that property, spending extra to make sure you don't take any of the connected homes with you, and then start paying taxes.

Camden needs another 25-30 years before it is ready to have its real estate have anything like the value of its neighboring towns and cities, so the play here is to buy lots of those homes, figure you're paying taxes on basically unused land for 20 years, with the hope of being able to see to someone who consolidates a bunch of those properties and builds large scale residential property on the i95 corridor, with quick access to Philadelphia/Amtrack -> NYC and/or DC.

That's been the promise of Camden for 30 years.  It hasn't changed much in that time.  They got rid of the prison that was about 1/4 mile to the west of this property, but that hasn't really changed much, as you can tell.  The city just wants someone else to come in and clean up the mess and to get some tax revenue again.

No real chance that this pays off on any rational timeframe.  And no, you're not going to build a new row home in that spot and sell it for anywhere near the costs to build.  That will remain the case until that block and the surrounding ones are cleared and the city does a tax abatement /development plan to revitalize as they did on the waterfront.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's not $500.  FTA:

"Property is listed at $1.00. Yes, you read that correctly. The MLS has a $500 minimum on list price. HIGHEST AND BEST DUE BY FEBRUARY 25TH 9AM."


So...possibly a lot more, or possibly a lot less.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Well the open fireplace concept is novel but who is responsible for hauling away the bodies?
 
stuffy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Little paint, some Curtains.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
omg bbq
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That place is fire yo.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I hope the photographer had one of the HazMat suits from Outbreak to get those interior shots.

That's some legit Hellscape sh*t there.
 
special20
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

So you're saying you're pro-gentrification. Got it.
/s
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That's a pretty good ceiling fan right there. And the outside storage in the alley is a rare bonus.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Sad.  Way back when I was in the Army, there was a lady from Camden who spoke lovingly about it.  Of course, she was in the Army so YMMV.
Campbell's Soup was still there, IIRC.

Someone should make a deal like they guy did with North St. Louis.   Work with the local government.  Buy up the condemned homes, promise a big, sweeping new neighborhood with schools and houses and shops and then disappear with the TIF money.

I think he tried to sell some property to the National Geospatial, but liens and injunctions.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I thought Nuketown was supposed to be in Nevada?
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: [Fark user image image 728x143]


Pffft.... Read my damn mind.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Property
-Levels: Two
-Stories: 2
-Pool features: None

Well, I'm out.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Best I can do is 5 bucks
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Had we known about this in Mid-February I'm sure we could have baited a Russian Oligarch to snap it up as an "investment", then we'd be watching as Camden was trying to seize this smoldering pit from the Ruskies.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That looks a place that Omar hid out in when Barksdale was looking for him.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'd bid 1$, but I'm afraid I might win.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

groppet: Well the open fireplace concept is novel but who is responsible for hauling away the bodies?


I assumed the open fireplace was for the bodies.
 
Jurodan
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Campbell's is still operating there.
 
zimbomba63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Camden appears to be the East coast version of Gary, IN. NICE!!
 
TheRameres
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
How can this place be listed with "Total interior livable area: 1,239 sqft" when there's 0 bedrooms, 0 bathrooms, no heating features, and no hot water?
 
theresnothinglft
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Zestimate thinks I can get $1350/month rent from it.  Such optimism is fleeting in this world.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Toss up a little shiplap and flip that baby for $525.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
You'd think they'd pretty up the yard a little before they take pictures.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Buy it, tear it down, and build your dream hole for less than you'd pay living in some hovel someplace else.

Location, location, location is just a suckers wetdream for spending more for less.

Here in NYC, you see it with the people who feel they MUST live in Manhattan and will pay $5000/month for a 600sf apartment when they could live a 45 minute subway ride from Manhattan for half as much or three times the square footage.

A fool and his money are soon parted.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Sounds like you have to buy all the buildings on the block (so you can knock them all down without worrying about other damage).  Then hire someone who never finds asbestos and similar to haul the debris away.

No idea what the taxes would be, but they probably are high enough to not bother.  And anything you build on it would still be in Camden.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Could probably use an unfortunate fire.
 
