(Fox2 Detroit)   From the "Impending Backfires Everyone Can See Coming" Department: parents of Michigan school shooter intend to call him as a defense witness at their own trial   (fox2detroit.com) divider line
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Teens are well known to say, sometimes even shout: "This is TOTALLY (not) YOUR fault Mom and Dad!"
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, can the defense treat it's own witness as hostile?

/I want to read about the defense objecting to the answer to one of it's own questions from it's own witness.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: So, can the defense treat it's own witness as hostile?

/I want to read about the defense objecting to the answer to one of it's own questions from it's own witness.


Sure.  If the witness has testimony that would help the defendant, but has reason to not want to help the defendant, the defense can call them up, have them declared a hostile witness, and grill them, getting the evidence the defense wants.

Objections would be from the prosecutor.  You don't object because the attorney is being mean.  You object because the question breaks the rules of procedure.  It would be the prosecutor's job to police the defense attorney's questioning.  And that happens even if the witness is not hostile.  If you ask your compliant witness a no-no question, the other side will object, even though it is your witness.  Like if you ask your witness about something that is hearsay, you are not going to object to that - but the other lawyer will.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
she was attempting to park

that was all i needed to find...
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: Teens are well known to say, sometimes even shout: "This is TOTALLY (not) YOUR fault Mom and Dad!"


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Trocadero [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

phalamir: Bootleg: So, can the defense treat it's own witness as hostile?

/I want to read about the defense objecting to the answer to one of it's own questions from it's own witness.

Sure.  If the witness has testimony that would help the defendant, but has reason to not want to help the defendant, the defense can call them up, have them declared a hostile witness, and grill them, getting the evidence the defense wants.

Objections would be from the prosecutor.  You don't object because the attorney is being mean.  You object because the question breaks the rules of procedure.  It would be the prosecutor's job to police the defense attorney's questioning.  And that happens even if the witness is not hostile.  If you ask your compliant witness a no-no question, the other side will object, even though it is your witness.  Like if you ask your witness about something that is hearsay, you are not going to object to that - but the other lawyer will.


But what would the point be? Would the defense rile up the kid and say to the jury "this kid is obviously crazy and incompetent, there's nothing the parents could do w/ such an obvious demon seed." That makes a fraction more sense than this:

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

phalamir: Bootleg: So, can the defense treat it's own witness as hostile?

/I want to read about the defense objecting to the answer to one of it's own questions from it's own witness.

Sure.  If the witness has testimony that would help the defendant, but has reason to not want to help the defendant, the defense can call them up, have them declared a hostile witness, and grill them, getting the evidence the defense wants.

Objections would be from the prosecutor.  You don't object because the attorney is being mean.  You object because the question breaks the rules of procedure.  It would be the prosecutor's job to police the defense attorney's questioning.  And that happens even if the witness is not hostile.  If you ask your compliant witness a no-no question, the other side will object, even though it is your witness.  Like if you ask your witness about something that is hearsay, you are not going to object to that - but the other lawyer will.


Look, I'm pretty sure my initial comment proved I ain't one of those law-talkin' guys, I just want to have the amusement of the defense shooting themselves in the foot, but I also want to see their face between pulling the trigger and the bullet impacting.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Maybe they'll call him as an expert on mass shootings?
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Your honor, we'd like to call Amber Heard to the stand. No matter what irrelevant questions we ask her, the jury will completely forget that we're even here."
 
stuffy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If the kid listens to his own lawyer there will be a lot of "I plead the Fif".
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Maybe they'll call him as an expert on mass shootings?


Anybody seen Kyle lately?
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So their defense is....Crumbley?
 
CrazedHatter [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Monty_Zoncolan: Teens are well known to say, sometimes even shout: "This is TOTALLY (not) YOUR fault Mom and Dad!"

[i.ytimg.com image 480x360]


I was hoping for this particular deep cut.  Not one of the more well known MST3k's but great none the less.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Monty_Zoncolan: Teens are well known to say, sometimes even shout: "This is TOTALLY (not) YOUR fault Mom and Dad!"

[i.ytimg.com image 480x360]


She's drunk.

- It's funny!
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: NeoCortex42: Monty_Zoncolan: Teens are well known to say, sometimes even shout: "This is TOTALLY (not) YOUR fault Mom and Dad!"

[i.ytimg.com image 480x360]

She's drunk.

- It's funny!


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ less than a minute ago  

stuffy: If the kid listens to his own lawyer there will be a lot of "I plead the Fif".


Can you bring an attorney to object for you?  Or just signal you from the audience to not answer that question?
 
