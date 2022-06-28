 Skip to content
(NBC 15 Madison)   "So you see, she knew I was gonna lead the Army of the Twelve Monkeys into the pages of history before it ever even occurred to me"   (nbc15.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Dipshiat. Most zoo animals have been fed by humans their whole lives and wouldn't last long on the outside
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Twelve monkeys, Aaron. Twelve. Monkeys. Not two otters, not two owls, but twelve monkeys. Your inabilities to count and distinguish between animals has doomed us all."
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Come on...what's wrong with "BARABOO-BOO AT THE ZOO!! "
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
WE DID IT!
 
mrparks
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Wish.com's version of Vince Vaughn. Probably going to make a show called Cracked Horribly.
 
