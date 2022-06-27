 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   'Potential odor' halts American Airlines flight heading to Florida, because the last thing we need to do is import more strange smells to the strangest state   (clickorlando.com) divider line
10
    More: Florida, Southwest Airlines, American Airlines flight, US Airways, Diana Giraldo, Airport, AirTran Airways, medical emergency, American Airlines officials  
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
An American Airlines flight from North Carolina to Florida was halted after a "potential odor" was reported,

'I think I'm about to smell something, quick everyone off the plane!'
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
More like "potent odor", amiright?
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I just ate a green chile and bean potential odor...
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Britney Spears took off her shoes again?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

WordsnCollision: More like "potent odor", amiright?


North Carolina to Florida, who cares
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Ankh-Moorpork scoffs.
 
phishrace [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size



He whopotentially smelt it likely dealt it. That's my policy.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
b0rg9
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
