(You holler)   "The same U-haul truck was involved in a vehicle fire the day before"   (vvng.com) divider line
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
the woman stated she was attempting to park so she can rest for the night and somehow ended up driving over the embankment

So unrelated to fire.  Box truck must be cursed, like Howard Carter's discovery.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: the woman stated she was attempting to park so she can rest for the night and somehow ended up driving over the embankment

So unrelated to fire.  Box truck must be cursed, like Howard Carter's discovery.


It's possible the fire caused damage (or was caused by) something relating to braking, meaning she wasn't able to stop fully, but you're probably right and it's unrelated.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The U-Haul is cursed.

But it comes with protective blankets to keep your stuff safe.

The blankets are also cursed.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: The U-Haul is cursed.

But it comes with protective blankets to keep your stuff safe.

The blankets are also cursed.


Don't even think of going up into "Mom's Attic."  *shudder*
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did she add the premium no-fault insurance package?

/I don't think so, either
 
hammettman
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: The U-Haul is cursed.

But it comes with protective blankets to keep your stuff safe.

The blankets are also cursed.


Or riddled with smallpox.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I understand the driver was a woman.
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This is common with a lot of rental agencies. The franchisee pays for repairs, so if a defective truck is turned in, the franchisee just slaps a band-aid on it and drives it to the next one. Let some other sucker pay for it; as a result, substantially none of them ever get repaired when they break down.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I suspect the driver is the kind of person to often say "I just have so much bad luck. Why do these things always happen to me?" as casually smokes while filling her tank.
 
stuffy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So when will the Cursed U-hual movie come out on HULU?
 
Gough [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
My first reaction was Mobile Meth Lab.
 
