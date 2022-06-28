 Skip to content
(KING 5 News)   Solar-powered umbrellas recalled for fire risk. Which is why you should stick with good old-fashioned coal-powered umbrellas   (king5.com) divider line
37
    More: Repeat, Smoke inhalation, SunVilla Corp. of Chino, Smoke, solar panel puck, cases, reports of the batteries, report of a smoke inhalation injury, umbrellas  
•       •       •

37 Comments     (+0 »)
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
This is the dumbest product...
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Holy puck.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Because umbrellas need power and the best time to absorb sunlight is when you need an umbrella?
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Because umbrellas need power and the best time to absorb sunlight is when you need an umbrella?


They are patio umbrellas.
I'm guessing the solar charged puck that is catching fire is meant to charge phones or Bluetooth speakers.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Huh, I don't remember this part in the Blade Runner remake
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: chitownmike: Because umbrellas need power and the best time to absorb sunlight is when you need an umbrella?

They are patio umbrellas.
I'm guessing the solar charged puck that is catching fire is meant to charge phones or Bluetooth speakers.


A parasol is what you use to shade yourself from the sun an umbrella is for rain
 
chitownmike
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

groppet: [Fark user image image 362x368]


That's kinda cool
 
acouvis
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Herr Flick's Revenge: chitownmike: Because umbrellas need power and the best time to absorb sunlight is when you need an umbrella?

They are patio umbrellas.
I'm guessing the solar charged puck that is catching fire is meant to charge phones or Bluetooth speakers.

A parasol is what you use to shade yourself from the sun an umbrella is for rain


Or when you want to make a zombie virus.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Herr Flick's Revenge: chitownmike: Because umbrellas need power and the best time to absorb sunlight is when you need an umbrella?

They are patio umbrellas.
I'm guessing the solar charged puck that is catching fire is meant to charge phones or Bluetooth speakers.

A parasol is what you use to shade yourself from the sun an umbrella is for rain


I'm nearly 60 and I've never seen anything advertised as a "table with patio parasol".
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: chitownmike: Because umbrellas need power and the best time to absorb sunlight is when you need an umbrella?

They are patio umbrellas.
I'm guessing the solar charged puck that is catching fire is meant to charge phones or Bluetooth speakers.


Nope.. got lights in the umbrella ribs.. night time use, decorative.....
 
Katwang
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Because umbrellas need power and the best time to absorb sunlight is when you need an umbrella?


If the sun is shining they become a parasol and provide shade.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The Russians upgraded their umbrellas to diesel a few years back, they smoke just as badly as the coal fired ones though.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's gotta be nuclear umbrellas all the way.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: Herr Flick's Revenge: chitownmike: Because umbrellas need power and the best time to absorb sunlight is when you need an umbrella?

They are patio umbrellas.
I'm guessing the solar charged puck that is catching fire is meant to charge phones or Bluetooth speakers.

Nope.. got lights in the umbrella ribs.. night time use, decorative.....


So now it's a lamp?
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Saw the article in the news... Headline says Costco had to pull 400,000 items off the shelves.. article says 400,000 umbrellas that were sold are recalled..  par for the course : gotta have sensationalism, so you lie...
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: Herr Flick's Revenge: chitownmike: Because umbrellas need power and the best time to absorb sunlight is when you need an umbrella?

They are patio umbrellas.
I'm guessing the solar charged puck that is catching fire is meant to charge phones or Bluetooth speakers.

Nope.. got lights in the umbrella ribs.. night time use, decorative.....


So it's a dumber product and more useless than what I thought.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Katwang: chitownmike: Because umbrellas need power and the best time to absorb sunlight is when you need an umbrella?

If the sun is shining they become a parasol and provide shade.
[Fark user image image 425x572]


So now we have shape-shifting parasol/umbrellas?
 
cocozilla
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This is the third time this has been shared...
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

chitownmike: OlderGuy: Herr Flick's Revenge: chitownmike: Because umbrellas need power and the best time to absorb sunlight is when you need an umbrella?

They are patio umbrellas.
I'm guessing the solar charged puck that is catching fire is meant to charge phones or Bluetooth speakers.

Nope.. got lights in the umbrella ribs.. night time use, decorative.....

So now it's a lamp?


With a puck...  and a lithium-ion battery that catches fire..
 
chitownmike
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: The Russians upgraded their umbrellas to diesel a few years back, they smoke just as badly as the coal fired ones though.


You'll never notice it over the smell of black market cigarettes
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: OlderGuy: Herr Flick's Revenge: chitownmike: Because umbrellas need power and the best time to absorb sunlight is when you need an umbrella?

They are patio umbrellas.
I'm guessing the solar charged puck that is catching fire is meant to charge phones or Bluetooth speakers.

Nope.. got lights in the umbrella ribs.. night time use, decorative.....

So it's a dumber product and more useless than what I thought.


And 400,000 people bought one...
 
maxheck
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Because umbrellas need power and the best time to absorb sunlight is when you need an umbrella?


Meh. My dad has something similar, and it soaks up power all day then provides a light under the umbrella all night.

Great idea, but someone screwed the pooch on the implementation.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Boo_Guy: The Russians upgraded their umbrellas to diesel a few years back, they smoke just as badly as the coal fired ones though.

You'll never notice it over the smell of black market cigarettes


New Yawk russians... get up oily in the mawnin'....
 
chitownmike
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: chitownmike: OlderGuy: Herr Flick's Revenge: chitownmike: Because umbrellas need power and the best time to absorb sunlight is when you need an umbrella?

They are patio umbrellas.
I'm guessing the solar charged puck that is catching fire is meant to charge phones or Bluetooth speakers.

Nope.. got lights in the umbrella ribs.. night time use, decorative.....

So now it's a lamp?

With a puck...  and a lithium-ion battery that catches fire..


See, a puck doesn't need a battery either, it's just a heavy piece of rubber
 
maxheck
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If you've ever spent a few weeks where the diesel generator shuts down at 10pm, tiny little solar + LEDs is kinda a big thing. Sounds like the people who manufactured it cut a few corners.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Said umbrella...

static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
o_O

If they wanted a solar-powered light that fits in an umbrella, I could give them one.

borgenproject.orgView Full Size
 
meanmutton
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: OlderGuy: Herr Flick's Revenge: chitownmike: Because umbrellas need power and the best time to absorb sunlight is when you need an umbrella?

They are patio umbrellas.
I'm guessing the solar charged puck that is catching fire is meant to charge phones or Bluetooth speakers.

Nope.. got lights in the umbrella ribs.. night time use, decorative.....

So it's a dumber product and more useless than what I thought.


It's quite useful if you enjoy being outside. It provides shade when the sun is hot and provides light when the sun is down. If you spend your entire time in your mother's basement, I could see an inability to understand its use.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Bladerunner-type shenanigans detected...

Fark user imageView Full Size


\solar power through that smog, are ya kidding me?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
We spend a lot of time on the porch in the hot months, having lights on the 3 umbrellas is really pretty cool. The lights come on at dusk and peter out about 2 am, very reliable last 3 summers, just be sure to stow them in a dry place for winter. Oh and pull the batteries, bag them and tape them to the frame.  They also make retrofit umbrella light kits too...
 
maxheck
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

maxheck: If you've ever spent a few weeks where the diesel generator shuts down at 10pm, tiny little solar + LEDs is kinda a big thing. Sounds like the people who manufactured it cut a few corners.


I kid you not... Crappy little LED lights have probably done more for kiddo education than just about anything. I've been places where the power is intermittent, but if someone can read after dark and pass out with one nose in a book... That will lead somewhere.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Boo_Guy: The Russians upgraded their umbrellas to diesel a few years back, they smoke just as badly as the coal fired ones though.

You'll never notice it over the smell of black market cigarettes


I bought black market cigarettes once.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I don't recommend it.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
to older guy,
thanks for thinking for yourself.
the kids these days only get a few words in an article and think they know the rest.
i am old enough to use my cell phone for phone calls only.
i would like an umbrella to just be an umbrella.


/you have one job covers many things.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I have one of these. Am I going to die?
 
