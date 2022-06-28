 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   CT State Cop is in a wee bit of trouble for allowing his badge to be used by a stranger to rail lines at a wedding. Of course there's photos, but the article neglects to provide   (ctinsider.com) divider line
17
    More: Dumbass, State police, Connecticut, state trooper Roger Lapointe, state police, Hearst Connecticut Media Group, Internal Affairs investigation report, Lapointe's tri-fold wallet, Hearst Connecticut Media  
•       •       •

449 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jun 2022 at 3:23 PM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Gangsters in blue protecting other gangsters in blue.
Consequences are for little people.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Serve the public, they said.
Be a hero to the common man, they <sniffle> said...
 
kmgenesis23 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
We lost the war on drugs ages ago. Time to end it.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
No way you're cutting lines with a badge, they're not a good shape. Maybe pinning it on a hooker's garters as you bang a key bump off her tits
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You think he'll face consequences. Ahahaha. That's adorable.
 
NutWrench
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well, I'm sure the "photos don't tell the whole story." :rolleyes:
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: We lost the war on drugs ages ago. Time to end it.


So he was at a party where there were drugs and there's no evidence he consumed any.  And someone took a picture with his badge.  With all the shiat going on right now I just can't bring myself to care about this.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Arkkuss: kmgenesis23: We lost the war on drugs ages ago. Time to end it.

So he was at a party where there were drugs and there's no evidence he consumed any.  And someone took a picture with his badge.  With all the shiat going on right now I just can't bring myself to care about this.


The war on drugs is the least concerning thing at the moment considering the SCOTUS just opened the door to enabling indefinite detention without charges and the elimination of reasonable suspicion among other fun little things.
 
fastfxr
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Gangsters in blue protecting other gangsters in blue.
Consequences are for little people.


No kidding! He's drunk at a wedding. Why is he not busting skulls and investigating everyone for drug use and illegal torrents????
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

fastfxr: SpectroBoy: Gangsters in blue protecting other gangsters in blue.
Consequences are for little people.

No kidding! He's drunk at a wedding. Why is he not busting skulls and investigating everyone for drug use and illegal torrents????


He could leave.
He could say something.

Why do conservatives always jump straight to busting skulls even with families?!?!?
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Cops have tons of drug field tests, I guess they must have been missing that day.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Arkkuss: kmgenesis23: We lost the war on drugs ages ago. Time to end it.

So he was at a party where there were drugs and there's no evidence he consumed any.  And someone took a picture with his badge.  With all the shiat going on right now I just can't bring myself to care about this.


I sort of care about police suppressing the report for months to cover up for one of their own .
 
MythDragon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Can you even do coke that way? I've always done it off a hooker's ass. I thought that was just how it was done.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Arkkuss: kmgenesis23: We lost the war on drugs ages ago. Time to end it.

So he was at a party where there were drugs and there's no evidence he consumed any.  And someone took a picture with his badge.  With all the shiat going on right now I just can't bring myself to care about this.

The war on drugs is the least concerning thing at the moment considering the SCOTUS just opened the door to enabling indefinite detention without charges and the elimination of reasonable suspicion among other fun little things.


That's what I meant.  A cop looking the other way at a party where people are doing coke isn't even on my radar right now it's so minor compared to all the other things happening.
 
nitropissering
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"An accusation emerged that "one or more people at the residence had sniffed cocaine off the back side" of Lapointe's badge, the report said."

"Sniffing Cocaine of the Badge" is the name of my new Police Cover Band.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Arkkuss: kmgenesis23: We lost the war on drugs ages ago. Time to end it.

So he was at a party where there were drugs and there's no evidence he consumed any.  And someone took a picture with his badge.  With all the shiat going on right now I just can't bring myself to care about this.

I sort of care about police suppressing the report for months to cover up for one of their own .


Forgive me if I don't give a shiat about this when other cops are murdering people in the streets.  I don't even see a reason for there being a report in the first place.  I don't give a shiat that people were doing coke, and I don't give a shiat that a cop looked the other way.

Failure to secure his badge?  Sounds like they gave him a slap on the wrist to placate the busybodies.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.