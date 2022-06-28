 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam Webster word of the day for June 28 is 'fulsome' as in: "You can fulsome people all of the time, but you can't fool all the people all the time"   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
10
    More: Interesting, Linguistics, island's fulsome biodiversity, Meaning, negative meanings, 14th century, 19th century, 20th century, Centuries  
•       •       •

104 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jun 2022 at 3:05 PM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, is this Redneck Word of the Day?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nitropissering
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fool me once, shame on - shame on you. Fool me - you can't get fooled again. -The Who & Bush in concert.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This is another word whose evolving meaning I accept only grudgingly. Traditionally it connotes excessiveness -- "fulsome praise" means gushing. To my ears, when I hear saying "let's have a fulsome discussion of this issue," it sounds like they want to keep talking until they've overanalyzed the issue to death beating a dead horse. But I also grok that they just mean "robust."
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Isn't that one of the Simple Tools, the lever and the fulsome?
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I had kin that spent some time in Fulsome Prison. They don't talk about it much, but still enjoy the family reunion every couple years.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

nitropissering: Fool me once, shame on - shame on you. Fool me - you can't get fooled again. -The Who & Bush in concert.


rollingstone.comView Full Size


/Play Glycerine
 
moresugar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fulsome can be a positive term, as when it's used to mean "abundant, copious," or "full and well developed," but it has negative meanings too, such as "overdone" and "excessively flattering."

No!  Bad, Merriam-Webster's, bad!  I don't have a problem with the meanings of words changing over time, but when a word develops a meaning that is totally contradictory to its previous meaning, and those two meanings co-exist, then one or the other has to go.  There are perfectly good words that describe "copious" or "full" (those are two good ones right there), whereas "offensively profuse" has really only one good word - "fulsome."  So that's the meaning that gets to stay.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Wait, is this Redneck Word of the Day?


cdn.quotesgram.comView Full Size
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
RIP JOHNNY CASH
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.