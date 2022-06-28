 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1997, Mike Tyson's attempt to branch out into the culinary arts met with failure   (history.com) divider line
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
George Foreman's attempt worked out very well.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sayingimages.comView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holyfield inspires me. People told him, "Evander, you can't box anymore. You only have one ear." And you know what he said? "I can't hear you."
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Feed your boxers after weigh in, because they could use a nibble.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He just wanted to connect with other fighters,
but he bit off more than he could chew...
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dubsism.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.insider.comView Full Size

kroger.comView Full Size
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: George Foreman's attempt worked out very well.


I have a George Foreman grill. Good (not great) for cooking if you can't have a proper grill. Of course, now that I have a proper grill, it's collecting dust and I'll probably give it away.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: bostonguy: George Foreman's attempt worked out very well.

I have a George Foreman grill. Good (not great) for cooking if you can't have a proper grill. Of course, now that I have a proper grill, it's collecting dust and I'll probably give it away.


I had one for a while, and just like the ads said, it was incredibly easy to clean... until it wasn't. Some of the coating wore off, I guess. And, as if overnight, it went from being convenient to being the most annoying appliance I owned.
 
jmr61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Evander Holyfield----  clean living, religious former champion.

Fark you History channel. That POS vile human has 11 children by 6 different women, pissed away more than $500 million in career earnings leaving hundreds of creditors over the year unpaid and married and divorced at least 3 women. He's zero degrees better than Tyson.
 
CrazedHatter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: bostonguy: George Foreman's attempt worked out very well.

I have a George Foreman grill. Good (not great) for cooking if you can't have a proper grill. Of course, now that I have a proper grill, it's collecting dust and I'll probably give it away.

I had one for a while, and just like the ads said, it was incredibly easy to clean... until it wasn't. Some of the coating wore off, I guess. And, as if overnight, it went from being convenient to being the most annoying appliance I owned.


It's a perfect lazy person grill because of the generally low maintenance and ease of cooking, but it is far from a masterpiece of modern engineering.  Mine has held up well, but I also wouldn't cook anything serious on it - I basically use it when I can't be arsed to do some more serious grilling.

Also, the earbite was 25 years ago, as if I needed another thing to make me feel old.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
image-cdn.essentiallysports.comView Full Size
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ip Man 3 (2016) - Three Minute Fight Scene (7/10) | Movieclips
Youtube PhQsxcbo6gk

"Now let's thee whoth fiths are the fathest!"
 
Your_Huckleberry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A good friend of mine was a big Tyson fan. He was pissed when Holyfield beat him the first time and he was convinced Tyson was going to easily win this rematch. To this day, he still swears Holyfield goaded Tyson into biting him with a couple of head butts. Of course, he's equally sure Tyson was just about to knock Holyfield if that whole chomp chomp thing didn't happen.
 
stamped human bacon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It wasn't bad at all...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
