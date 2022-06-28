 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1914, Austria's Archduke Franz Ferdinand released the hit single "take me out"   (history.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Lot of "On this day...."s today.

"It's not a history lesson, it's Fark.com".
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Number 1 with a bullet, that hit was.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I know I won't be leaving here with you
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The only reason why the UK was on the Entente side was Kaiser Wilhelm was a cuck.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So you have chosen death? - Europe 1914
 
kmgenesis23 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Interesting point brought up in one of the many books I have read on the origins of World War 1:  every country saw it as a defensive war.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Also obligatory:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The strange thing is all of that assassination that moved nations crap that Princep pulled was due to a sandwich. He WAS going to kill the Duke at an earlier point but things didn't work out so he got a sandwich. As he was eating guess who's procession unannounced headed right for his murderous gaze.

/ I have no idea what sandwich Princep ordered, but I bet it had ... wait for it ... Turkey.
 
Pert
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: [Fark user image 445x656]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jedekai [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Yet, here we are, arguing why Globalism is a bad thing.

Right now, it's allowing Japan to make the U.S. look like it's henchgoon.

"We give harsh condemnation against Russia for it's actions. We will send them thir... THIRTY PERCENT LESS GOODS?! HA! try three, THREE percent!"
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
And Gavrilo Princip was happy to honor his request to "Take Me Out."
 
Gawdzila [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I LOL'd.
 
Gawdzila [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ComaToast: kmgenesis23: [Fark user image 445x656]

[Fark user image image 850x478]


The Onion in History is a farking hilarious book.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.