(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 2007, the Bald Eagle was removed from the list of threatened species due to massive wildlife rehabilitation efforts and significant progress in the science of developing small hairpieces for eagles   (history.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
https://www.vice.com/amp/en/article/bjq9mm/bald-eagles-love-trash-drop-garbage-on-human-neighbors
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I could sure go for some Kentucky Fried Eagle and an eagle egg omelet

I could go over there in my luxury edition car.   It has so much more eagle.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


FINISH HIM
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Futurama - The luxury edition has so much more eagle
Youtube O0ahEDJSJUU
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Take it easy, take it easy...
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Discourse on Nudity
Youtube bZ0SRgh3X9Q


/Amazing what one can remember from their childhood...
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: [Fark user image 850x628]

FINISH HIM


didn't see yours before posting mine...
 
