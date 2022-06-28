 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   In this day of profound change and unrest, it is comforting to know that some long-held traditions are still being celebrated, such as the US tradition of killing al-Qaeda #2's   (aljazeera.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
🍺🍺🍺
 
kbronsito
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It is a shame. He was up for a promotion to Russian general.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They must be getting desperate.  Even I got that job posting on Indeed

al-Qaeda VP of Operations
Skills: Breathing, SharePoint
Pay:  You won't live long enough for a check but it will be quick and painless
Benefits:  Bunch of virgins and an oasis
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm surprised they can find anyone still willing to take that job. That's gotta be a thin stack of resumes.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It was a abortion
 
scalpod
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
We're #1 at killing #2s!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
We've dumped so many #2 that we might as well be a sewer system.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's nothing but a game of Whack a mole.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: It's nothing but a game of Whack a mole.


Whack a mole is fun.
 
Tentacle
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The attack on Monday targeted Abu Hamzah al Yemeni, a "senior leader" of al-Qaeda-aligned Hurras al-Din, while he was travelling alone on a motorcycle

Is everyone else in that organization teleworking too?
 
jmr61
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I like it when that happens.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: Day_Old_Dutchie: It's nothing but a game of Whack a mole.

Whack a mole is fun.


th.bing.comView Full Size
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Damn - three days 'til retirement!
 
